Yungblud Cancels His Remaining 2025 Shows On Doctor's Orders - Noise11.com

Yungblud Cancels His Remaining 2025 Shows On Doctor’s Orders

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2025

in News

Yungblud has cancelled the rest of his 2025 tour after doctors raised concerns about his voice and blood tests. The British rocker returned home for routine checks and was advised to halt all shows until the end of the year. The decision follows a demanding run that pushed the Doncaster artist to his limits. He described the decision as heartbreaking yet necessary. He apologised to fans across the United States, Mexico City and Latin America.

In a message posted to social media, the artist said that it was in his nature to keep running until everything fell apart, and admitted that he often ignored warning signs. This time, he was told to take the situation seriously. He said he could not risk long term damage. He promised fans that he would return stronger.

The cancellations affect shows in Philadelphia, Cleveland and Washington. Planned appearances in Mexico City and across Latin America are also cancelled. Fans will receive full refunds. Yungblud has arranged an online form for affected fans to submit their address. He promised to send a small gift as thanks for their support.

He stressed that he never takes any fan for granted. He acknowledged that some fans may feel frustrated, but he said that health must come first. He reaffirmed that the journey is long and that he intends to be on stage for many years.

The cancellations come during a huge year for Yungblud. The singer had been touring his album Idols, which arrived in June. The album earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album. His single Zombie was nominated in the Best Rock Song category. He also earned praise for his emotional performance of Changes at Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning farewell concert, held shortly before the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

Yungblud’s rise has been rapid. Born Dominic Harrison, he launched his career through a mix of punk spirit and youthful rebellion. His debut album 21st Century Liability in 2018 positioned him as a voice for young outsiders. His breakthrough came with collaborations like I Think I’m Okay with Machine Gun Kelly, and his 2022 self titled album cemented his global reach. By 2025, he had three UK number one albums.

Yungblud has become known for his connection to fans. Bludfest, his own festival, offers lower prices than many major UK events. The festival reflects his commitment to making music accessible. He was also named Disruptor of the Year at the Nordoff and Robbins Northern Music Awards.

Despite the setback, the Idols era remains an important chapter in his career. The record explores identity, chaos and transformation. The project continues a run of bold artistic choices that made Yungblud one of the most unpredictable figures in modern rock.

While the remainder of his 2025 shows have been cancelled, the Australian leg of the Idols World Tour remains unaffected. Yungblud will return to stages in January 2026.

Yungblud Idols The World Tour, Australian Tour January 2026
Presented by Frontier Touring

Saturday 10 January
Qudos Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 13 January
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 15 January
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Saturday 17 January and Sunday 18 January
Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 20 January
Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA

