The Rasmus Unleash New Video For ‘Banksy' And Lock In First Australian Tour For 2026 - Noise11.com

Finnish rock mainstays The Rasmus have released a new video for Banksy, the latest single from their eleventh studio album Weirdo. The track continues the band’s long tradition of merging dark atmospheres, taut grooves and melodic choruses with topical lyrics that reflect the turbulent world around them, and the band’s lifelong empathy for outsiders and misfits. The arrival of Banksy extends a prolific period that now folds into a major milestone, as The Rasmus prepare for their first ever Australian headline shows in January 2026.

Banksy takes its name from the anonymous British street artist whose stark stencil work has become a global touchpoint for social commentary. The Rasmus have followed his work for many years, a connection shaped by their own interest in visual culture and frontman Lauri Ylönen’s background in graffiti. The song mirrors the punch and urgency of Banksy’s art, with Ylönen drawing on the artist’s commentary on conflict, social responsibility and environmental decay.

Ylönen says the track quickly became a set highlight. He says it lifted the room every night during the recent European run, and its live impact convinced the band that the song demanded a video that captured the atmosphere of their shows. According to Ylönen, the clip needed to reflect audience energy and the sense of release that defines The Rasmus live.

The video was directed by bassist Eero Heinonen, who filmed the piece during a recent performance at Helsinki’s Tavastia, a venue long considered a cornerstone of the Finnish rock circuit. Heinonen wanted a rapid visual pace, with frame-tight edits and constant movement. He says the final cut achieves that goal, and incorporates street art captured across Europe on the Weirdo tour.

Heinonen’s approach continues a long tradition of The Rasmus controlling the visual identity of their work. Over three decades, the band have used contrast, theatrical lighting and symbolic imagery to underline their mix of alternative rock, pop detail and dark romantic themes.

Formed in Helsinki in 1994, The Rasmus rose from the Finnish underground to international prominence with the 2003 global hit In The Shadows, a track that helped define early-2000s melodic rock and pushed the band to the forefront of Finland’s export music wave. The success allowed the group to tour worldwide and refine a sound that moved between gothic detail, rock punch and bright pop hooks.

Across their eleven albums, the band have maintained a consistent focus on audience connection and emotional candour. Weirdo, released in 2025, continues that arc, and includes tracks such as Creatures Of Chaos, Break These Chains and Rest In Pieces, each pairing personal themes with communal resonance. A recent re-imagining of Creatures Of Chaos featuring Theory Of A Deadman’s Tyler Connolly reaffirmed the album’s global reach and highlighted the band’s ongoing collaboration within the rock community.

After more than thirty years of recording and touring, The Rasmus will finally touch down in Australia for their debut headline run. The shows will present the full Weirdo production, and the band promise a set that features new material alongside catalogue staples.

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Fri, Jan 30: The Triffid, Brisbane

Sat, Jan 31: Manning Bar, Sydney

Sun, Feb 1: Max Watts, Melbourne

Tickets from thephoenix.au

‘Weirdo’ Tracklisting

Creatures of Chaos

Break These Chains

Rest in Pieces

Dead Ringer

Weirdo

Banksy

Love Is a Bitch

You Want It All

Bad Things

I’m Coming for You

