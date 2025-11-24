 Redd Kross And The Hard-Ons Unite For 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Redd Kross

Redd Kross

Redd Kross And The Hard-Ons Unite For 2026 Australian Tour

by Noise11.com on November 25, 2025

in News

Two pioneering forces of punk and power-pop will reconnect in 2026 when Redd Kross and The Hard-Ons, fronted by Tim Rogers, launch a coast-spanning Australian tour. The run marks the return of two acts who helped define the collision of punk grit, melodic pop and high-voltage rock through the late seventies and eighties, setting a foundation that continues to influence generations of alternative artists.

Redd Kross and The Hard-Ons share more than a bill, they share formative musical DNA that shaped their parallel paths. Both bands emerged as teenagers who disrupted their local scenes with a fearless blend of punk attitude, bubblegum melody and glam-rock guitars, a sound that pushed boundaries and ignited cult followings. The groups first crossed paths as label mates on the US Big Time label in 1987, forging a creative bond that continues to resonate.

Redd Kross, formed in Los Angeles in 1979 by Jeff and Steven McDonald, began performing before either brother reached adulthood. Their earliest show saw them open for Black Flag, placing them at the epicentre of the LA punk explosion. Across the decades they evolved into a lightning rod for genre-crossing rock, referencing Kiss and the Partridge Family with equal enthusiasm. Their influence has rippled through artists ranging from Sonic Youth to Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, as well as Australian acts including The Hoodoo Gurus, You Am I and The Hard-Ons.

The Hard-Ons emerged from the southwest Sydney suburb of Punchbowl in 1982, bringing together a multicultural lineup whose energy and irreverence set them apart. Their fast, melodic and often chaotic sound defied the strict stylistic lines of the time, drawing on Kiss, The Saints, Radio Birdman and early Australian punk innovators. Their raw visual identity, which embraced shorts, thongs and bare torsos, became a defining look of the eighties underground.

By 1985 The Hard-Ons had built a large following and would ultimately achieve an unprecedented 17 consecutive number ones on the Australian independent charts. Their international touring history stretches from the Ramones to Nirvana to major festival stages. Since 2021, the addition of You Am I’s Tim Rogers has brought a new era, beginning with the Top Five album I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken and continuing with 2023’s I Like You A Lot Getting Older.

Australian Tour Dates, March 2026

Wed 4 March, Sol Bar, Maroochydore
Thur 5 March, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast
Fri 6 March, Crowbar, Brisbane
Sat 7 March, Paddo RSL, Sydney
Sun 8 March, Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle
Tues 10 March, The Baso, Canberra
Thur 12 March, Barwon Club, Geelong
Fri 13 March, Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
Sat 14 March, The Tote, Melbourne

Redd Kross recently celebrated their 45th anniversary with a double album, a documentary titled Born Innocent, and the memoir Now You’re One Of Us. Their latest self-titled release has been hailed as a career peak. The Hard-Ons marked their own 40th anniversary with a documentary and continue their chart success with new releases.

Their collaboration arrives as The Hard-Ons’ new film Harder & Harder screens nationally, with the earlier documentary The Most Australian Band Ever! receiving expanded Blu-ray editions and a soundtrack release.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:
Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Southern River Band
The Black Crowes Add Second Melbourne Show With The Southern River Band Confirmed As National Support

Bluesfest Tours has expanded The Black Crowes' 2026 Australian run with a second headline show at The Forum in Melbourne on Thursday 2 April, following the immediate sell out of their Friday 3 April date. The extra performance strengthens an already packed national schedule that includes stops in Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, and Byron Bay, with several shows close to capacity.

7 hours ago
Rose Gray announces debut Australian tour for February 2026
Rose Gray Announces Debut Australian Headline Date For February 2026

Rose Gray, the East London artist shaped by the energy of club culture, will bring her debut Australian tour to Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in February 2026. The tour extends a rapid rise that has pushed her from late night sets in London clubs to the global stages she now occupies. Her art draws from years spent in nightlife, where she worked shifts, danced through mornings and found a voice that mixes honesty, hedonism and heart.

10 hours ago
Taylor Acorn photo by Jonathan Weiner
Taylor Acorn Returns For 2026 Australian Headline Tour

Taylor Acorn will return to Australia in March 2026 with her first national headline tour, announcing four shows with American alt-pop-rock band Arrows In Action as special guests. The visit follows the October release of her second full-length album Poster Child, a record that has pushed the Nashville-based artist into the global pop-punk spotlight. Acorn's new tour will commence in Melbourne on 1 March, continue to Brisbane and Adelaide, and close in Sydney on 6 March.

1 day ago
M. Ward performing on stage during his Australian tour.
M. Ward Extends His Enduring Connection With Australia

M. Ward will return to Australia in March 2026 with his band The Undertakers, marking another chapter in a relationship with local audiences that spans more than two decades. The acclaimed American songwriter, known for his understated vocal delivery and atmospheric guitar work, will bring a full band for a run of intimate East Coast shows that will take his music from Melbourne's bars to regional New South Wales.

2 days ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Confirm Polaris for Australia Return With From Zero World Tour In March 2026

Linkin Park will return to Australia in March 2026 with the From Zero World Tour, marking their long-awaited first local shows since 2013. The renewed line-up, featuring Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain, will deliver six major arena dates across Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, bringing a new chapter of the band's history to Australian fans.

4 days ago
Better Lovers Release Highly Irresponsible Deluxe Edition With New Songs
Better Lovers Release Deluxe Edition Of Highly Irresponsible With Two New Tracks, Announce 2026 Australian Debut

Better Lovers have marked the first anniversary of their debut album, Highly Irresponsible, with a deluxe edition that expands the original release with two new songs, The Impossible End, and Don't Forget To Say Please. The expanded version arrives via SharpTone Records and is now available across all major digital platforms, with vinyl orders also open. The deluxe release strengthens what has already become one of the most notable heavy music debuts of the decade, reflecting a group determined to evolve while maintaining the ferocity that defined their earliest work.

5 days ago
The Rasmus raise funds in Kyiv for Ukraine
The Rasmus Unleash New Video For ‘Banksy’ And Lock In First Australian Tour For 2026

Finnish rock mainstays The Rasmus have released a new video for Banksy, the latest single from their eleventh studio album Weirdo. The track continues the band's long tradition of merging dark atmospheres, taut grooves and melodic choruses with topical lyrics that reflect the turbulent world around them, and the band's lifelong empathy for outsiders and misfits. The arrival of Banksy extends a prolific period that now folds into a major milestone, as The Rasmus prepare for their first ever Australian headline shows in January 2026.

5 days ago