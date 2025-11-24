Redd Kross And The Hard-Ons Unite For 2026 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Two pioneering forces of punk and power-pop will reconnect in 2026 when Redd Kross and The Hard-Ons, fronted by Tim Rogers, launch a coast-spanning Australian tour. The run marks the return of two acts who helped define the collision of punk grit, melodic pop and high-voltage rock through the late seventies and eighties, setting a foundation that continues to influence generations of alternative artists.

Redd Kross and The Hard-Ons share more than a bill, they share formative musical DNA that shaped their parallel paths. Both bands emerged as teenagers who disrupted their local scenes with a fearless blend of punk attitude, bubblegum melody and glam-rock guitars, a sound that pushed boundaries and ignited cult followings. The groups first crossed paths as label mates on the US Big Time label in 1987, forging a creative bond that continues to resonate.

Redd Kross, formed in Los Angeles in 1979 by Jeff and Steven McDonald, began performing before either brother reached adulthood. Their earliest show saw them open for Black Flag, placing them at the epicentre of the LA punk explosion. Across the decades they evolved into a lightning rod for genre-crossing rock, referencing Kiss and the Partridge Family with equal enthusiasm. Their influence has rippled through artists ranging from Sonic Youth to Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, as well as Australian acts including The Hoodoo Gurus, You Am I and The Hard-Ons.

The Hard-Ons emerged from the southwest Sydney suburb of Punchbowl in 1982, bringing together a multicultural lineup whose energy and irreverence set them apart. Their fast, melodic and often chaotic sound defied the strict stylistic lines of the time, drawing on Kiss, The Saints, Radio Birdman and early Australian punk innovators. Their raw visual identity, which embraced shorts, thongs and bare torsos, became a defining look of the eighties underground.

By 1985 The Hard-Ons had built a large following and would ultimately achieve an unprecedented 17 consecutive number ones on the Australian independent charts. Their international touring history stretches from the Ramones to Nirvana to major festival stages. Since 2021, the addition of You Am I’s Tim Rogers has brought a new era, beginning with the Top Five album I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken and continuing with 2023’s I Like You A Lot Getting Older.

Australian Tour Dates, March 2026

Wed 4 March, Sol Bar, Maroochydore

Thur 5 March, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast

Fri 6 March, Crowbar, Brisbane

Sat 7 March, Paddo RSL, Sydney

Sun 8 March, Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Tues 10 March, The Baso, Canberra

Thur 12 March, Barwon Club, Geelong

Fri 13 March, Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Sat 14 March, The Tote, Melbourne

Redd Kross recently celebrated their 45th anniversary with a double album, a documentary titled Born Innocent, and the memoir Now You’re One Of Us. Their latest self-titled release has been hailed as a career peak. The Hard-Ons marked their own 40th anniversary with a documentary and continue their chart success with new releases.

Their collaboration arrives as The Hard-Ons’ new film Harder & Harder screens nationally, with the earlier documentary The Most Australian Band Ever! receiving expanded Blu-ray editions and a soundtrack release.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)