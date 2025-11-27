Newton Faulkner Plots 2026 Australian Tour As Gravitational Heralds New Album Octopus - Noise11.com

Newton Faulkner will return to Australia in April 2026 for a national headline tour aligned with the release of his new album Octopus, set for 6 March 2026 via Cooking Vinyl Records. Faulkner unveils the new single Gravitational as the latest preview of the album, which continues the experimental production approach that has shaped his current creative period.

Gravitational was co-written with INK and builds around layered vocals, a pulsing rhythm and accents of synth and vocoder. Faulkner describes the track as a reflection of the moment someone unexpectedly alters your emotional direction, capturing the pull that arrives before the mind has processed the shift. The single leans into the colour and movement of electronic textures, which has become a hallmark of his most recent work.

For an artist who emerged with a distinctive percussive acoustic technique, the new material illustrates the broad arc of his evolution. Faulkner has long incorporated production toys, looping tools and key-based arrangement work into his studio practice, but Gravitational places these elements at the centre of the song’s character. He says he wants the track to feel as enjoyable for listeners as it was to create.

The single follows Hunting Season featuring Lissie and Los Bitchos, and Alright Alright Alright, both of which introduced the collaborative and exploratory tones of Octopus. Together they mark the continuation of Faulkner’s interest in rhythm movement, textural contrast and adventurous arrangement choices.

Born Sam Newton Battenberg Faulkner in 1985 and raised in Reigate, Surrey, he began guitar at thirteen and soon developed his signature percussive approach. His training at the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford under the guidance of Eric Roche helped refine the technical elements that would later distinguish his recorded and live work. Before his solo career, Faulkner cut his teeth in bands including the funk rock outfit Half A Guy and a Green Day cover group, building a foundation in performance before releasing his own material.

His debut album Hand Built By Robots arrived in 2007 and became a breakthrough success. The record topped the UK Albums Chart, was certified double platinum and produced singles including Dream Catch Me, I Need Something and Teardrop. Dream Catch Me reached number seven in the UK Singles Chart and established Faulkner as a leading acoustic voice of the era. He toured globally, performed at festivals including Glastonbury, V Festival and Lollapalooza and supported artists such as John Mayer, Paolo Nutini and James Morrison.

His follow-up Rebuilt By Humans landed in 2009 and reached number three in the UK. It was produced after a wrist injury that required the insertion of a metal plate, inspiring the album’s title. Faulkner maintained strong touring commitments through this period and expanded his presence across UK and European festivals.

In 2012 he returned to number one in the UK Albums Chart with Write It On Your Skin.

He continued momentum with the live-streamed recording project Studio Zoo in 2013, an album tracked under 24/7 cameras in his home studio, which reached number ten.

Human Love followed in 2015 with a reimagined personal image and broader stylistic palette, and Hit The Ground Running arrived in 2017. His compilation The Very Best Of Newton Faulkner… So Far in 2019 collected material from across his catalogue with new recordings and covers. His seventh album The Interference (Of Light) in 2021 continued his commitment to self-production and visual transparency through streamed sessions.

Faulkner has also worked in theatre, starring in the UK tour and West End production of American Idiot in 2016, and performing in the 40th anniversary stage production of Jeff Wayne’s War Of The Worlds in 2018.

Australia has formed a central part of Faulkner’s touring world since his first local run more than a decade ago. His preference for intimate rooms and audience connection has built a loyal national following. He describes Australia as a second home and says the audiences, atmosphere and openness of local crowds continue to draw him back.

The April 2026 tour sees Faulkner present his new material in full, and he is eager to bring the energy of Octopus to stages across the country.

Newton Faulkner Australian Tour 2026

Friday 10 April, Paddo RSL, Sydney

Saturday 11 April, Avalon RSL, Sydney

Sunday 12 April, La La La’s, Wollongong

Wednesday 15 April, Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle

Friday 17 April, Barwon Club, Geelong

Saturday 18 April, Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Sunday 19 April, Prince Bandroom, Melbourne

Tuesday 21 April, Rosemount Hotel, Perth

Wednesday 22 April, Jive, Adelaide

Friday 24 April, The Northern, Byron Bay

Saturday 25 April, The Brightside, Brisbane

Sunday 26 April, Vinnies, Gold Coast

Album pre-order and tour presale open Monday 1 December, with general sale from Wednesday 3 December.

