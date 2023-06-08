Neil Young Prepares For Archives Box Volume 3 and Rarities Tour - Noise11.com

Neil Young will continue his Archives series with a third volume in the box set editions as well as a solo tour with many never before performed songs.

Thrasherswheat.org, the most indepth of the young news sites, had news from the Neil Young Patron zoom this week where Neil personally updated fans on what to expect next.

Young confirmed Volume III of the box set collections will be released before the end of 2023. Volume II went through to 1976 and included song that went on ‘Long May You Run’. If Volume III covers the 1976 to 1981 period, that should include different takes of songs from ‘American Stars ‘n Bars’ (1977), ‘Comes A Time’ (1978), ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ (1979), ‘Hawks & Doves’ (1980) and ‘Re-Ac-tor’ (1981).

1982 to 1987 was when Neil split with Reprise/Warner and went to Geffen for the five albums ‘Trans’ (1982), ‘Everybody’s Rockin’ (183), ‘Old Ways’ (1985), ‘Landing On Water’ (1986) and ‘Life’ (1987). That era sounds like a collect unto itself.

Young is also planning a solo acoustic tour across the West Coast of the USA for July playing smaller venues and lesser known songs. He told the zoom call that around 80% of the songs had not been performed live before such as ‘Prime of Life’.

Thrasher’s Wheat has Neil news daily but for the big announcement, https://neilyoungarchives.com/news/1 posts what is officially going on in Neil land.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

