Neil Young Prepares For Archives Box Volume 3 and Rarities Tour - Noise11.com

Neil Young Prepares For Archives Box Volume 3 and Rarities Tour

by Paul Cashmere on June 8, 2023

Neil Young will continue his Archives series with a third volume in the box set editions as well as a solo tour with many never before performed songs.

Thrasherswheat.org, the most indepth of the young news sites, had news from the Neil Young Patron zoom this week where Neil personally updated fans on what to expect next.

Young confirmed Volume III of the box set collections will be released before the end of 2023. Volume II went through to 1976 and included song that went on ‘Long May You Run’. If Volume III covers the 1976 to 1981 period, that should include different takes of songs from ‘American Stars ‘n Bars’ (1977), ‘Comes A Time’ (1978), ‘Rust Never Sleeps’ (1979), ‘Hawks & Doves’ (1980) and ‘Re-Ac-tor’ (1981).

1982 to 1987 was when Neil split with Reprise/Warner and went to Geffen for the five albums ‘Trans’ (1982), ‘Everybody’s Rockin’ (183), ‘Old Ways’ (1985), ‘Landing On Water’ (1986) and ‘Life’ (1987). That era sounds like a collect unto itself.

Young is also planning a solo acoustic tour across the West Coast of the USA for July playing smaller venues and lesser known songs. He told the zoom call that around 80% of the songs had not been performed live before such as ‘Prime of Life’.

Thrasher’s Wheat has Neil news daily but for the big announcement, https://neilyoungarchives.com/news/1 posts what is officially going on in Neil land.

Related Posts

Jack Lee Anthology
‘Hanging On The Telephone’ Songwriter Jack Lee Dead at 71

Jack Lee, a member of The Nerves and best known for his song ‘Hanging On The Telephone’, covered by Blondie, has died at age 71.

17 hours ago
Bob Dylan Shadow Kingdom
Bob Dylan Resumes Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in Europe

Bob Dylan is back on the road touring ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ in Europe.

1 day ago
David Bowie 2004 Rod Laver Arena. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Bowie Live Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars Movie Gets 50th Anniversary Treatment

When David Bowie retired Ziggy Stardust on 3 July 1973, the performance was documented and released as the Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars motion picture movie.

1 day ago
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Live At Newport To Be Officially Released

On June 24, 2022, Joni Mitchell surprised music fans at the Newport Jazz Festival with her first appearance in 20 years.

2 days ago
Alice Cooper, Noise11, Photo
Alice Cooper ‘Killer’ and ‘School’s Out’ 50th Anniversary Editions Released

Two Alice Cooper albums ‘Killer’ (1971) and ‘School’s Out’ (1972) have been remastered, expanded and reissued to mark the recent 50th anniversaries of both records.

2 days ago
Russell Morris, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Russell Morris To Perform 1969 Hit ‘It’s Only A Matter Of Time’ For The First Time on Orchestra Shows

Russell Morris has never performed his 1969 hit ‘Its Only A Matter of Time’ but will for the first time when he performed his orchestra shows in Sydney and Melbourne in July.

2 days ago
Tina Arena House
John Zaccaria To Tour Tina Arena Around Australia

Zaccaria Touring is presenting the Tina Arena ‘Love Saves The World’ tour in Australia.

3 days ago