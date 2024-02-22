Missy Higgins Extends The Second Act Tour After 32 Sold Out Shows - Noise11.com

Extra dates have been added to Missy Higgins ‘The Second Act’ tour after Missy sold out 32 shows across Australia.

I've got two exciting announcements to share today. We're adding a few more shows to The Second Act Tour, which will go on sale next week. The second, is that I’ve just released a new single called You Should Run, the first single off my upcoming album! 👉https://t.co/sdKufoW6df pic.twitter.com/7Y0FncRzWS — Missy Higgins (@missyhiggins) February 22, 2024

33 shows initially went on sale in Frankston, Ballarat, Canberra, Sydney, Perth, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Mackay, Cairns, Townsville, Bendigo, Traralgon, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Tanunda, Toowoomba, Caloundra, Sydney & Newcastle. That will be extended soon to Adelaide and Darwin.

More shows have been announced for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

‘The Second Act’ will mark the 20th anniversary of Missy’s debut album ‘The Sound of White’, released on 6 September 2004.

‘The Sound of White’ was a number one album in Australia and was the 15th biggest selling album of 2004 and the biggest selling album of 2005.

‘The Sound of White’ album also featured the number one song ‘Scar’, the number two song ‘The Special Two’ and the number 12 song ‘Ten Days’.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)

Saturday 22 June

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

NEW ENCORE SHOW

On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 5 July

BCEC Great Hall | Brisbane, QLD

NEW ENCORE SHOW

On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 6 July

ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

NEW ENCORE SHOW

On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)

ticketek.com.au

COMPLETE TOUR DATES

ALL SHOWS LIC. ALL AGES

Thursday 28 March

Frankston Arts Centre | Frankston, VIC

SOLD OUT

Friday 29 March

Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

SOLD OUT

Tuesday 9 April

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

SOLD OUT

Wednesday 10 April

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

SOLD OUT

Friday 12 April

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Saturday 13 April

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Sunday 14 April

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Thursday 18 April

Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

SOLD OUT

Friday 19 April

Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

SOLD OUT

Saturday 20 April

Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

SOLD OUT

Friday 26 April

Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS

SOLD OUT

Saturday 27 April

Princess Theatre | Launceston, TA

SOLD OUT

Sunday 28 April

Princess Theatre | Launceston, TA

SOLD OUT

Friday 3 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Saturday 4 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Sunday 5 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Thursday 9 May

Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD

SOLD OUT

Saturday 11 May

Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns, QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketlink.com.au

Sunday 12 May

Townsville Civic Centre | Townsville, QLD

SOLD OUT

Friday 17 May

Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC

SOLD OUT

Saturday 18 May

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC

SOLD OUT

Thursday 23 May

QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Friday 24 May

QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Saturday 25 May

HOTA Outdoor Stage | Gold Coast, QLD

SOLD OUT

Thursday 30 May

Her Majesty’s Theatre | Adelaide, SA

SOLD OUT

Friday 31 May

Her Majesty’s Theatre | Adelaide, SA

SOLD OUT

Saturday 1 June

Barossa Arts Centre | Tanunda, SA

SOLD OUT

Thursday 6 June

QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Friday 7 June

Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD

SOLD OUT

Saturday 8 June

The Events Centre | Caloundra, QLD

SOLD OUT

Friday 14 June

Sydney Coliseum | Rooty Hill, NSW

SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 June

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 June

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 June

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

NEW ENCORE SHOW

On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 5 July

BCEC Great Hall | Brisbane, QLD

NEW ENCORE SHOW

On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 6 July

ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW

NEW ENCORE SHOW

On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)

ticketek.com.au

