Missy Higgins Extends The Second Act Tour After 32 Sold Out Shows - Noise11.com

Extra dates have been added to Missy Higgins ‘The Second Act’ tour after Missy sold out 32 shows across Australia.
I've got two exciting announcements to share today. We're adding a few more shows to The Second Act Tour, which will go on sale next week. The second, is that I’ve just released a new single called You Should Run, the first single off my upcoming album! 👉https://t.co/sdKufoW6df pic.twitter.com/7Y0FncRzWS
— Missy Higgins (@missyhiggins) February 22, 2024
33 shows initially went on sale in Frankston, Ballarat, Canberra, Sydney, Perth, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Mackay, Cairns, Townsville, Bendigo, Traralgon, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Tanunda, Toowoomba, Caloundra, Sydney & Newcastle. That will be extended soon to Adelaide and Darwin.
More shows have been announced for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.
‘The Second Act’ will mark the 20th anniversary of Missy’s debut album ‘The Sound of White’, released on 6 September 2004.
‘The Sound of White’ was a number one album in Australia and was the 15th biggest selling album of 2004 and the biggest selling album of 2005.
‘The Sound of White’ album also featured the number one song ‘Scar’, the number two song ‘The Special Two’ and the number 12 song ‘Ten Days’.
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
Saturday 22 June
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 5 July
BCEC Great Hall | Brisbane, QLD
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 6 July
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au
COMPLETE TOUR DATES
ALL SHOWS LIC. ALL AGES
Thursday 28 March
Frankston Arts Centre | Frankston, VIC
SOLD OUT
Friday 29 March
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC
SOLD OUT
Tuesday 9 April
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
SOLD OUT
Wednesday 10 April
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
SOLD OUT
Friday 12 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Saturday 13 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Sunday 14 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT
Thursday 18 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
Friday 19 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
Saturday 20 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT
Friday 26 April
Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS
SOLD OUT
Saturday 27 April
Princess Theatre | Launceston, TA
SOLD OUT
Sunday 28 April
Princess Theatre | Launceston, TA
SOLD OUT
Friday 3 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Saturday 4 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Sunday 5 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT
Thursday 9 May
Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD
SOLD OUT
Saturday 11 May
Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns, QLD
Lic. All Ages
ticketlink.com.au
Sunday 12 May
Townsville Civic Centre | Townsville, QLD
SOLD OUT
Friday 17 May
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC
SOLD OUT
Saturday 18 May
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC
SOLD OUT
Thursday 23 May
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT
Friday 24 May
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT
Saturday 25 May
HOTA Outdoor Stage | Gold Coast, QLD
SOLD OUT
Thursday 30 May
Her Majesty’s Theatre | Adelaide, SA
SOLD OUT
Friday 31 May
Her Majesty’s Theatre | Adelaide, SA
SOLD OUT
Saturday 1 June
Barossa Arts Centre | Tanunda, SA
SOLD OUT
Thursday 6 June
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT
Friday 7 June
Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD
SOLD OUT
Saturday 8 June
The Events Centre | Caloundra, QLD
SOLD OUT
Friday 14 June
Sydney Coliseum | Rooty Hill, NSW
SOLD OUT
Saturday 15 June
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
SOLD OUT
Sunday 16 June
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
SOLD OUT
Saturday 22 June
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 5 July
BCEC Great Hall | Brisbane, QLD
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 6 July
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au
Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.
We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE