Missy Higgins Extends The Second Act Tour After 32 Sold Out Shows - Noise11.com

Missy Higgins AWITG on Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins Sunday 19 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Missy Higgins Extends The Second Act Tour After 32 Sold Out Shows

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2024

in News

Extra dates have been added to Missy Higgins ‘The Second Act’ tour after Missy sold out 32 shows across Australia.

33 shows initially went on sale in Frankston, Ballarat, Canberra, Sydney, Perth, Hobart, Launceston, Melbourne, Mackay, Cairns, Townsville, Bendigo, Traralgon, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Tanunda, Toowoomba, Caloundra, Sydney & Newcastle. That will be extended soon to Adelaide and Darwin.

More shows have been announced for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

‘The Second Act’ will mark the 20th anniversary of Missy’s debut album ‘The Sound of White’, released on 6 September 2004.

‘The Sound of White’ was a number one album in Australia and was the 15th biggest selling album of 2004 and the biggest selling album of 2005.

‘The Sound of White’ album also featured the number one song ‘Scar’, the number two song ‘The Special Two’ and the number 12 song ‘Ten Days’.

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)

Saturday 22 June
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 5 July
BCEC Great Hall | Brisbane, QLD
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 6 July
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au

COMPLETE TOUR DATES
ALL SHOWS LIC. ALL AGES

Thursday 28 March
Frankston Arts Centre | Frankston, VIC
SOLD OUT

Friday 29 March
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC
SOLD OUT

Tuesday 9 April
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
SOLD OUT

Wednesday 10 April
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
SOLD OUT

Friday 12 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT

Saturday 13 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT

Sunday 14 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
SOLD OUT

Thursday 18 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT

Friday 19 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT

Saturday 20 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
SOLD OUT

Friday 26 April
Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS
SOLD OUT

Saturday 27 April
Princess Theatre | Launceston, TA
SOLD OUT

Sunday 28 April
Princess Theatre | Launceston, TA
SOLD OUT

Friday 3 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT

Saturday 4 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT

Sunday 5 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
SOLD OUT

Thursday 9 May
Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD
SOLD OUT

Saturday 11 May
Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns, QLD
Lic. All Ages
ticketlink.com.au

Sunday 12 May
Townsville Civic Centre | Townsville, QLD
SOLD OUT

Friday 17 May
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC
SOLD OUT

Saturday 18 May
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC
SOLD OUT

Thursday 23 May
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT

Friday 24 May
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT

Saturday 25 May
HOTA Outdoor Stage | Gold Coast, QLD
SOLD OUT

Thursday 30 May
Her Majesty’s Theatre | Adelaide, SA
SOLD OUT

Friday 31 May
Her Majesty’s Theatre | Adelaide, SA
SOLD OUT

Saturday 1 June
Barossa Arts Centre | Tanunda, SA
SOLD OUT

Thursday 6 June
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
SOLD OUT

Friday 7 June
Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD
SOLD OUT

Saturday 8 June
The Events Centre | Caloundra, QLD
SOLD OUT

Friday 14 June
Sydney Coliseum | Rooty Hill, NSW
SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 June
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 June
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 June
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 5 July
BCEC Great Hall | Brisbane, QLD
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au

Saturday 6 July
ICC Sydney Theatre | Sydney, NSW
NEW ENCORE SHOW
On sale: Thursday 29 February (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

