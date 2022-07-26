Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton To Perform At Farm Aid But Neil Young Will Not - Noise11.com

Chris Stapleton and Sheryl Crow have joined the lineup of Willie Nelson’s Farm Aid.

Stapleton and the Crow have been added to the festival – which will take place on 24 September in Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina – that celebrates and spreads awareness of the climate resilient farming initiative started by the 98-year-old country legend, along with performances from fellow board members like John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price.

Neil Young – who also sits on the board of Farm Aid – will not be taking to the stage for a second year running due to concerns about COVID-19 after it was cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Young recently told a fan: “I will not be at Farm Aid this year. I am not ready for that yet. I don’t think it is safe in the pandemic. I miss it very much.”

Despite this the festival assured attendees that they are “staying up to date on the latest CDC guidance and industry best practices to limit the transmission of COVID-19. Farm Aid is taking various precautions, including enhanced sanitation protocols and streamlined operations to prevent unnecessary crowding. Farm Aid will monitor the situation closely and will update protocols as warranted leading up to the festival.”

Other acts confirmed to be making an appearance at the event – to which tickets will go on sale on Saturday (30.07.22) – include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kidd.

Farm Aid – a yearly charity concert in aid for American farmers styled after Live Aid – say the festival “will showcase how farmers are leading the way to mitigate climate change by sharing their stories on the Farm Aid stage and throughout the event”.

Of the organisation’s mission, Wille said: “I’ve always said that family farmers strengthen us all. Farmers in North Carolina, across the Southeast, and all over the country are growing solutions to our toughest challenges, including climate change. We’re bringing Farm Aid here to highlight their hard work and celebrate the ways we can all join farmers to help.”

music-news.com

