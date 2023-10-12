 Chris Stapleton Postpones Three Shows On Doctors Orders - Noise11.com
Chris Stapleton Postpones Three Shows On Doctors Orders

by Paul Cashmere on October 13, 2023

in News

Chris Stapleton has postponed three concerts after being diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, Stapleton announced that he had been diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis and as a result, was advised by his doctor to cancel his next three performances.

“To all my friends in Corpus Christi, Houston and Lafayette, I am very sorry to let you all know that I am unable to perform this weekend’s shows,” Chris wrote. “I have bronchitis and laryngitis, and on doctor’s orders am on vocal rest through the weekend in order to heal. I’m grateful for your patience and understanding, and hope to see you all in November.”

Chris has been trekking the United States on his All-American Road Show Tour, marking his first solo headlining concert tour.

He was scheduled to perform in Corpus Christi, Texas, on 12 October, Houston, Texas on 13 October, and Lafayette, California on 14 October.

Chris has now rescheduled the shows to 16 November in Lafayette, 17 November in Corpus Christi and 18 November in Houston.

Additionally, the country singer is gearing up to release his fifth album, Higher, which is scheduled to drop on 10 November.

