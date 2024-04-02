Chris Stapleton to Tour Australia And New Zealand For The First Time - Noise11.com

Chris Stapleton will tour Australia and New Zealand for the very first time in 2025.

The “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow Goes Down Under” will see the 10 times Grammy winner perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand in February and March 2025.

Stapleton released his debut album ‘Traveller’ in 2015. His version of ‘Tenneessee Whisley’, originally recorded by David Allan Coe in 1981, although never officially a single, soon became the key track off the album. On 4 November, 2015, Stapleton performed the track with Justin Timberlake at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. That performance alone sent it to number one of the USA Hot Country Songs just two days later. ‘Traveller’ became a US number one album.

Chris has had five albums. ‘Traveller’ (2015, no 1), ‘From A Room Vol 1’ (2017, no 2), ‘From A Room Vol 2’ (2017, no 2), ‘Starting Over’ (2020, no 3) and ‘Higher’ (2023, no 3).

In 2019 he had a no 9 hit with Justin Timberlake on ‘Say Something’.

In 2021 ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ was a no 22 hit with Taylor Swift.

He also recorded ‘Blow’ with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars for Ed’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations’ in 2019.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S ALL-AMERICAN ROADSHOW GOES DOWN UNDER

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2025

With Special Guest Marcus King

Tuesday, February 25, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Friday, February 28, Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tuesday, March 4, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Friday, March 7, Spark Arena, Auckland

Pre-sales commence Tuesday, April 9 from 10am.

General public tickets – on sale on Friday, April 12 at 11am. All times local.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

