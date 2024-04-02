 Chris Stapleton to Tour Australia And New Zealand For The First Time - Noise11.com
Christ Stapleton photo by Betty Fluke, supplied by Live Nation

Chris Stapleton to Tour Australia And New Zealand For The First Time

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2024

in News

Chris Stapleton will tour Australia and New Zealand for the very first time in 2025.

The “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow Goes Down Under” will see the 10 times Grammy winner perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand in February and March 2025.

Stapleton released his debut album ‘Traveller’ in 2015. His version of ‘Tenneessee Whisley’, originally recorded by David Allan Coe in 1981, although never officially a single, soon became the key track off the album. On 4 November, 2015, Stapleton performed the track with Justin Timberlake at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. That performance alone sent it to number one of the USA Hot Country Songs just two days later. ‘Traveller’ became a US number one album.

Chris has had five albums. ‘Traveller’ (2015, no 1), ‘From A Room Vol 1’ (2017, no 2), ‘From A Room Vol 2’ (2017, no 2), ‘Starting Over’ (2020, no 3) and ‘Higher’ (2023, no 3).

In 2019 he had a no 9 hit with Justin Timberlake on ‘Say Something’.

In 2021 ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ was a no 22 hit with Taylor Swift.

He also recorded ‘Blow’ with Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars for Ed’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations’ in 2019.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S ALL-AMERICAN ROADSHOW GOES DOWN UNDER
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND 2025

With Special Guest Marcus King

Tuesday, February 25, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Friday, February 28, Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Tuesday, March 4, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Friday, March 7, Spark Arena, Auckland

Pre-sales commence Tuesday, April 9 from 10am.
General public tickets – on sale on Friday, April 12 at 11am. All times local.

