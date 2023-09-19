Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg and Cindy Santana Cover Phil Collins For The Footy - Noise11.com

Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg and Cindy Santana have recorded a new version of Phil Collins classic ‘In The Air Tonight’ for the 2023 season of ESPNS’s Monday Night Football.

The song premiered during the ‘Two Games, One Night’ presentation on ESPN on 18 September.

‘In The Air Tonight’ was the solo debut single for Phil Collins in 1980. Collins was also the drummer for Genesis at the time and had become lead singer of that band following the departure of Peter Gabriel.

Phil wrote the song after the divorce of his first wife Andrea in 1980.

‘Collins’ ‘In the Air Tonight’ reached no 3 in Australia, no 2 in the UK and no 19 in the USA.

