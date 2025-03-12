 Chris Stapleton To Perform Fundraisers For Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music - Noise11.com
Chris Stapleton photo by Andy Barron courtesy Live Nation

Chris Stapleton photo by Andy Barron courtesy Live Nation

Chris Stapleton To Perform Fundraisers For Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2025

in News

Chris Stapleton, fresh back in the USA from his first ever Australian tour, will perform two fundraisers for Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi in April.

Stapleton will perform the two shows at 5pm and 8pm on Saturday April 12, 2025. He was in Australia in March 2025.

“Chris Stapleton is one of the finest artists of our time,” said Marty Stuart, Grammy-winning Country Music Hall of Famer, and founder of the Congress of Country Music. “To have Chris Stapleton perform at the Ellis Theater, in the heart of my hometown, is an honor and a moment we will never forget. We are thankful that Chris has so graciously donated his time to help raise money for the Congress of Country Music.”

“This is exactly what I envisioned for the Congress of Country Music,” Stuart added. “Bringing the best of country music to Philadelphia, Mississippi, in a way that is personal, meaningful, and unforgettable. This fundraiser brings us one step closer to completing that vision.”

About Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music
Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music is the spiritual home of country music, committed to touching lives by sharing experiences through exhibits, education and performances that inspire dreams for generations. The Congress aspires to touch lives through a real diversity of offerings in an authentic place unlike any other. Unique live performances, exhibits which honor both legends and newcomers and substantial educational offerings reach audiences across the state and country. Major performing artists are regularly featured alongside a solid season of events, integrated with revolving exhibits in collaboration with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Our educational offerings will touch all ages and can be accredited and recognized for their influence.

Tickets are available now at ellistheater.org.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Luke Combs Press Shot
Luke Combs On His Battle With OCD

Luke Combs has opened up about his "particularly wicked" battle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

2 days ago
Charlie Bedford
Brand New Music For Aussie Bluesman Charlie Bedford ‘Violet Street’

I’m guessing Aussie blues musician Charlie Bedford may be 24 or 25 now. He was 17 when he blew the audience away at the Melbourne Guitar Show in 2018.

6 days ago
Tash Sultana wins Unearthed Artist of the Year at The J Awards at Howler on Thursday 17 November 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tash Sultana Shares New Song ‘Hold On’

Tash Sultana has a new song ‘Hold On’ and a stripped back video filmed at Lonely Lands Studio.

6 days ago
B Wise facebook profile pic
B Wise To Join Ice Cube In Sydney and Melbourne

Sydney rapper B Wise (James Iheakanwa) will open for Ice Cube’s two exclusive Australian shows in Sydney and Melbourne this weekend.

March 4, 2025
The Dead Daisies Crossroads
The Dead Daisies Cover Blues Classic ‘Crossroads’

The Dead Daisies have released their cover version of the Robert Johnson blues classic ‘Crossroads’.

March 3, 2025
Chris Stapleton photo by Andy Barron courtesy Live Nation
Chris Stapleton Plays His First Ever Australian Show In Melbourne #REVIEW

Chris Stapleton’s 25 February 2025 at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne was the first time Chris has ever played in Australia. When he asked the audience if anyone had seen him before there were a rare few who put their hands up.

February 26, 2025
Lil Baby
Lil Baby Announces World Tour for Live Nation

Lil Baby will tour the world for Live Nation starting 3 June in Houston.

February 19, 2025