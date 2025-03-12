Chris Stapleton To Perform Fundraisers For Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music - Noise11.com

Chris Stapleton, fresh back in the USA from his first ever Australian tour, will perform two fundraisers for Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi in April.

Stapleton will perform the two shows at 5pm and 8pm on Saturday April 12, 2025. He was in Australia in March 2025.

“Chris Stapleton is one of the finest artists of our time,” said Marty Stuart, Grammy-winning Country Music Hall of Famer, and founder of the Congress of Country Music. “To have Chris Stapleton perform at the Ellis Theater, in the heart of my hometown, is an honor and a moment we will never forget. We are thankful that Chris has so graciously donated his time to help raise money for the Congress of Country Music.”

“This is exactly what I envisioned for the Congress of Country Music,” Stuart added. “Bringing the best of country music to Philadelphia, Mississippi, in a way that is personal, meaningful, and unforgettable. This fundraiser brings us one step closer to completing that vision.”

About Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music

Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music is the spiritual home of country music, committed to touching lives by sharing experiences through exhibits, education and performances that inspire dreams for generations. The Congress aspires to touch lives through a real diversity of offerings in an authentic place unlike any other. Unique live performances, exhibits which honor both legends and newcomers and substantial educational offerings reach audiences across the state and country. Major performing artists are regularly featured alongside a solid season of events, integrated with revolving exhibits in collaboration with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Our educational offerings will touch all ages and can be accredited and recognized for their influence.

Tickets are available now at ellistheater.org.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

