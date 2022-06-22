 John Mellencamp Takes Aim At Do Nothing Politicians In Social Media Post - Noise11.com
John Mellencamp photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mellencamp photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Mellencamp Takes Aim At Do Nothing Politicians In Social Media Post

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2022

in News

John Mellencamp has spoken up about politicians who do not care about you, pretend they are pro-life when they are pro-guns and “don’t give a fuck”.

In a blunt statement on his socials, Mellencamp said, “Only in America, and I mean only, in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten, with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on the senators’ desks. What kind of people are we who claim that we care about pro-life? Just so you know, anyone that’s reading this….politicians don’t give a fuck about you, they don’t give a fuck about me, and they don’t give a fuck about our children. So, with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will be just a short time before it happens again.”

Mellencamp refuses to allow his songs to be used by Republicans at their rallies. To 20 June 2022 there have been 278 mass shootings in the USA. In 2020, America had a record number of mass shootings with 611 recorded.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Evans Is Out Of Rose Tattoo Ahead of the European Tour

Former AC/DC bass player and until this week Rose Tattoo bass player Mark Evans is out of The Tatts.

1 hour ago
The-Rolling-Stones-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
The Rolling Stones Pick The SIXTY Tour Up In Milan, Italy

The Rolling Stones have reactivated the SIXTY tour in Milan, Italy, after a week off because Mick Jagger caught Covid.

2 hours ago
Tommy Lee photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tommy Lee Lasted Three Songs At Mötley Crüe At Miami and Orlando Shows

Tommy Lee is turning out to be his own special guest on the Mötley Crüe The Stadium Tour. After being replaced by Ozzy Osbourne drummer five songs into the first night in Atlanta, Lee was out of the show after the third song at the second and third shows in Miami and Orlando.

1 day ago
Lemmy statue at Hellfest photo crediit Clovis Christian and Caroline Brisset
Lemmy To Be Memorialised During Hellfest

Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister will be memorialised in a statue to be dedicated at Hellfest in France on 23 June.

1 day ago
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Midnight Oil To Headline Stompen Ground In Broome

Midnight Oil have been confirmed as the headline act for Stompen Ground in Broome on 17 September.

1 day ago
Ronnie Wood, photo by Ros O'Gorman, the rollings stones melbourne 2014
The Rolling Stones Cancel Switzerland Concert, Mick Will No Longer Be Wankdorf

The Rolling Stones postponed concert for Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland has now been cancelled.

1 day ago
UB40
Australia To Cop Two Different UB40 Shows In Three Months

Australia is about to become the battleground for UB40 wars with the two opposing bands touring one after the other.

1 day ago