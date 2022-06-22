John Mellencamp Takes Aim At Do Nothing Politicians In Social Media Post - Noise11.com

John Mellencamp has spoken up about politicians who do not care about you, pretend they are pro-life when they are pro-guns and “don’t give a fuck”.

In a blunt statement on his socials, Mellencamp said, “Only in America, and I mean only, in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten, with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on the senators’ desks. What kind of people are we who claim that we care about pro-life? Just so you know, anyone that’s reading this….politicians don’t give a fuck about you, they don’t give a fuck about me, and they don’t give a fuck about our children. So, with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will be just a short time before it happens again.”

Mellencamp refuses to allow his songs to be used by Republicans at their rallies. To 20 June 2022 there have been 278 mass shootings in the USA. In 2020, America had a record number of mass shootings with 611 recorded.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

