John Mellencamp Takes Aim At Do Nothing Politicians In Social Media Post - Noise11.com

John Mellencamp has spoken up about politicians who do not care about you, pretend they are pro-life when they are pro-guns and “don’t give a fuck”.
In a blunt statement on his socials, Mellencamp said, “Only in America, and I mean only, in America, can 21 people be murdered and a week later be buried and forgotten, with a flimsy little thumbnail, a vague notion of some sort of gun control law laying on the senators’ desks. What kind of people are we who claim that we care about pro-life? Just so you know, anyone that’s reading this….politicians don’t give a fuck about you, they don’t give a fuck about me, and they don’t give a fuck about our children. So, with that cheery thought in mind, have a happy summer, because it will be just a short time before it happens again.”
— John Mellencamp (@johnmellencamp) June 21, 2022
Mellencamp refuses to allow his songs to be used by Republicans at their rallies. To 20 June 2022 there have been 278 mass shootings in the USA. In 2020, America had a record number of mass shootings with 611 recorded.
