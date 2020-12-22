 John Mulaney Enters Rehab For Cocaine and Alcohol Addiction - Noise11.com
John Mulaney Enters Rehab For Cocaine and Alcohol Addiction

by Paul Cashmere on December 22, 2020

in News

American comedian John Mulaney will spend Christmas and New Year in rehab after fessing up to his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

38-year old Mulaney, a former writer for Saturday Night Live and now one of the characters on the Netflix adult cartoon comedy Big Mouth, admits he started drinking at 13 and after flirting with prescription drugs and tequila moved into Cocaine as a drug of choice.

Mulaney plays pubescent Andrew in Big Mouth.

In 2014 John had his own Mulaney on Fox. It was a piss poor imitation of Seinfeld and an instant stiff.

More recently Mulaney has been writing for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’.

John Mulaney will be heard as the voice of Chip in the ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’, coming in 2022.

