 John Nolan of Powder Monkeys Has Passed Away - Noise11.com
Powder Monkeys

Powder Monkeys

John Nolan of Powder Monkeys Has Passed Away

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2021

in News

The Powder Monkey’s John Nolan has died.

John formed Powder Monkeys with Tim Hemensley in 1991. Both were former members of Bored!.

Powder Monkeys released three studio albums ‘Smashed on a Knee’ (1994), ‘Time Woulds all Heels (1996) and ‘Lost City Blues’ (2000). They split in 2002.

Tim died in 2003 at age 31. John had a heart attack in 2001 which left him with impaired motor skills. The original members of Powder Monkeys, guitarist John Nolan and drummer Timmy-Jack Ray reunited for the first time since Tim’s death to perform at the Hemensley Cup with special guests including Adalita.

John Nolan was a member of Bored!, The Powder Monkeys, Spencer P Jones and The Escape Committee and The Powerline Sneakers.

James Young sums up the man perfectly:

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joseph Wooten
Joseph Wooten To Bring Young In A Million To His Funky Birthday/Christmas Jam In Nashville This Sunday

Nashville bass player Joseph Wooten turns 60 this weekend and is celebrating with a special event with friends at the Analog Room of the Hutton Hotel in Nashville Sunday (12 December). Some of those friends are Nashville’s Young in a Million.

1 day ago
Faith No More by Jimmy Hubbard
Faith No More Cancel Australian Tour

Faith No More will no more be coming to Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

3 days ago
Stereophonics photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Stereophonics Postpone Shows Due To Covid

Stereophonics have postponed their homecoming shows due to COVID.

3 days ago
Sly and Robbie
Robbie Shakespeare of Sly & Robbie Fame Dead At 68

Bass player and producer Robbie Shakespeare has died at the age of 68 following kidney surgery in Florida.

4 days ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Archie Roach Reschedules Postponed Dates

Archie Roach has rescheduled the 14 dates in NSW postponed due to the pandemic.

5 days ago
Daniel Johns FutureNever
Daniel Johns Drops News of New Album FutureNever For 2022

Daniel Johns has dropped news of his second solo album ‘FutureNever’ for 2022.

5 days ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission with Brooke Taylor by Graham Stockfield
New Mick Thomas Dates

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission was another band forced to postpone dates during Covid.

5 days ago