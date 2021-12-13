John Nolan of Powder Monkeys Has Passed Away - Noise11.com

The Powder Monkey’s John Nolan has died.

John formed Powder Monkeys with Tim Hemensley in 1991. Both were former members of Bored!.

Powder Monkeys released three studio albums ‘Smashed on a Knee’ (1994), ‘Time Woulds all Heels (1996) and ‘Lost City Blues’ (2000). They split in 2002.

Tim died in 2003 at age 31. John had a heart attack in 2001 which left him with impaired motor skills. The original members of Powder Monkeys, guitarist John Nolan and drummer Timmy-Jack Ray reunited for the first time since Tim’s death to perform at the Hemensley Cup with special guests including Adalita.

John Nolan was a member of Bored!, The Powder Monkeys, Spencer P Jones and The Escape Committee and The Powerline Sneakers.

James Young sums up the man perfectly:

