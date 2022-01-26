 Johnny Marr Responds To Morrissey Interview Comment - Noise11.com
Johnny Marr performs at the Forum in Melbourne on Wednesday 22 July 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Johnny Marr performs at the Forum in Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Johnny Marr Responds To Morrissey Interview Comment

by Music-News.com on January 27, 2022

in News

Johnny Marr has hit back at Morrissey after he was asked to stop mentioning his name in interviews.

The former Smiths guitarist has issued a social media riposte to his old bandmate after he requested that Marr no longer discussed him when being interviewed.

Johnny, 58, wrote on Twitter: “Dear @officialmoz. An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah? #makingindiegreatagain”

Morrissey had “politely” requested that Johnny stop mentioning him in interviews as he accused the guitarist of talking about him as if he were his “personal psychiatrist”.

Writing in a blog entry on his Morrissey Central website, Morrissey said, “This is not a rant or an hysterical bombast. It is a polite and calmly measured request: Would you please stop mentioning my name in your interviews?

“Would you please, instead, discuss your own career, your own unstoppable solo achievements and your own music? If you can, would you please just leave me out of it?

“The fact is: you don’t know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings. Yet you talk as if you were my personal psychiatrist with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts.”

The Smiths split in 1987 due to personal differences between Morrissey and Marr and the controversial frontman is fed up of being made out that he is to “blame for everything”.

Morrissey continued: “We haven’t known each other for 35 years – which is many lifetimes ago. When we met you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become whatever it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that?

“Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything … from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin?”

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Morrissey: Photo Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Johnny Marr, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Howard Stern Urges Meat Loaf’s Family To Speak Up For Vaccines

Howard Stern has called on Meat Loaf's family to advocate for Covid-19 vaccinations.

5 hours ago
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Releases New Music For 2022

Bryan Adams has shared the new single 'Never Gonna Rain'. Adams has given fans another taste of his upcoming 15th studio album, 'So Happy It Hurts', which arrives on March 11.

12 hours ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
Keith Richards Expanded ‘Main Offender’ To Include Previously Unreleased Live Album

Keith Richards second album ‘Main Offender’ is about to get a make-over with the previously unreleased ‘Winos Live In London ‘92’ included as a bonus.

1 day ago
John Schumann of Redgum, music news, noise11.com
John Schumann, Billy Pinnell Receive Australia Day Honours

Redgum’s John Schumann and radio legend Billy Pinnell have received Australia Day Honours.

1 day ago
Neil Young. image by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Wants His Music Removed From Spotify

Neil Young has demanded Spotify executives remove his music from the streaming service due to their partnership with podcaster Joe Rogan.

1 day ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Queen’s Guards Pay Tribute To Meat Loaf

The guards of Queen Elizabeth have paid tribute to Meat Loaf with a rendition of his classic hit ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’.

2 days ago
Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf’s Wife Deborah Aday Speaks

Deborah Aday has remembered her late husband Meat Loaf in an emotional statement.

3 days ago