Johnny Marr Responds To Morrissey Interview Comment - Noise11.com

Johnny Marr has hit back at Morrissey after he was asked to stop mentioning his name in interviews.

The former Smiths guitarist has issued a social media riposte to his old bandmate after he requested that Marr no longer discussed him when being interviewed.

Johnny, 58, wrote on Twitter: “Dear @officialmoz. An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah? #makingindiegreatagain”

Morrissey had “politely” requested that Johnny stop mentioning him in interviews as he accused the guitarist of talking about him as if he were his “personal psychiatrist”.

Writing in a blog entry on his Morrissey Central website, Morrissey said, “This is not a rant or an hysterical bombast. It is a polite and calmly measured request: Would you please stop mentioning my name in your interviews?

“Would you please, instead, discuss your own career, your own unstoppable solo achievements and your own music? If you can, would you please just leave me out of it?

“The fact is: you don’t know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings. Yet you talk as if you were my personal psychiatrist with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts.”

The Smiths split in 1987 due to personal differences between Morrissey and Marr and the controversial frontman is fed up of being made out that he is to “blame for everything”.

Morrissey continued: “We haven’t known each other for 35 years – which is many lifetimes ago. When we met you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become whatever it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that?

“Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything … from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin?”

