 Jon Bon Jovi's Son Recovers From Coronavirus - Noise11.com
Jon Bon Jovi, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Recovers From Coronavirus

by Music-News.com on August 13, 2020

in News

Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jacob has “fully recovered” from an intestinal bout of the coronavirus.

Bon Jovi announced his 18-year-old son Jacob had contracted the potentially deadly disease, which generally causes breathing problems, but has also been associated with a wide range of other symptoms, in March.

Speaking to U.S. website Extra ahead of playing a virtual concert on Friday, Jon gave an update on how Jacob is doing – explaining that the virus only gave his son intestinal problems.

“It was really mild; it was really early on. It was an intestinal version of it,” he said, adding that Jacob has, “fully recovered and quickly.”

Jon’s Bon Jovi bandmates also contracted the disease and had more severe cases of Covid-19.

“David Bryan had it really bad… Everett Bradley – he, too, had it really bad,” the rocker said. “We’ve seen a lot of people that we know, lives have been lost… This is nothing to mess around with… Wear your mask. Do the right thing, ’cause it’s real.”

Jon’s summer tour was cancelled as a result of the pandemic and his forthcoming album has also been put on hold as his colleagues continue to recover from the disease.

“These are the sacrifices that have to be made right now,” the musician explained, before musing on a possible return.

“Eventually, we will get back to it,” he continued. “I don’t know when, to be honest. I don’t think so for some time… A rock show really can’t happen without a crowd.”

Jon has been heavily involved in helping those affected by Covid-19, working at his community restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen, opening a food bank, and recording a charity track, Do What You Can.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Joins Brian Mannix and Kevin Hillier’s ‘Life of Brian … Mannix That Is’ Podcast

Alice Cooper has a few words with Brian Mannix and Kevin Hillier this week for episode 6 of the ‘Life of Brian … Mannix That Is’ podcast.

2 days ago
Bad Religion
Bad Religion Remake 2020 Version of Faith Alone

Bad Religion have updated their 1990 track ‘Faith Alone’ for a locked down Covid world.

2 days ago
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Madonna Teases Biopic

Madonna has teased fans with a new film project, a music-orientated script she is developing with Tully screenwriter Diablo Cody.

3 days ago
Culture Club Encore Tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday 11 December 2016. Culture Club headlined the show after support bands Wa Wa Nee, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders and Real Life performed their sets. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Boy George Apologizes To Culture Club’s Jon Moss

Boy George met with his former Culture Club bandmate Jon Moss after realising he needed to "apologise for some things".

3 days ago
Don Martin of Mi-Sex photo by Mi-Sex Facebook page
Mi-Sex Bass Player Don Martin Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

Don Martin, an original member and bass player of Mi-Sex has lost his battle with cancer.

3 days ago
Paul Kelly and Paul Grabowsky photo by Pia Johnson
Paul Kelly Gives Paul Grabowsky His First Ever Top 10 Album

Maestro Paul Grabowsky is finally a pop star. The Melbourne musician, composer and teacher is no 3 on the ARIA album chart via his collaboration with Paul Kelly ‘Please Leave Your Light On’.

3 days ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission
Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Premieres ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ Video

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has premiere a video for ‘I Heard Sally Singing’ from the ‘See You On The Other Side’ album, recorded during Isolation.

3 days ago