Journey To Release 15th Album In July - Noise11.com

Journey will have a brand me album ‘Freedom’ in July. ‘Freedom’ will be the 15th Journey album.

‘Freedom’ comes 11 years after the last Journey album ‘Eclipse’. The first single is ‘Don’t Give Up On us’. “It is a very melodic song. It’s soulful, coming more from that R&B place and a little more Motown sounding but it definitely rocks. I feel like it’s got Journey all over it,” says founding member Neal Schon

Freedom tracklisting

Together We Run

Don’t Give Up On Us

Still Believe In Love

You Got The Best Of Me

Live To Love Again

The Way We Used To Be

Come Away With Me

After Glow

Let It Rain

Holdin On

All Day And All Night

Don’t Go

United We Stand

Life Rolls On

Beautiful As You Are

Journey’s best known song came somewhat recently with thanks to the TV show Glee. ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ reached no 9 in the USA but only got to number 100 in Australia.

Journey’s biggest hit in Australia was ‘Open Arms’ (1982, no 43).

