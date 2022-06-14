 Journey To Release 15th Album In July - Noise11.com
Journey BMG photo

Journey BMG photo

Journey To Release 15th Album In July

by Paul Cashmere on June 14, 2022

in News

Journey will have a brand me album ‘Freedom’ in July. ‘Freedom’ will be the 15th Journey album.

‘Freedom’ comes 11 years after the last Journey album ‘Eclipse’. The first single is ‘Don’t Give Up On us’. “It is a very melodic song. It’s soulful, coming more from that R&B place and a little more Motown sounding but it definitely rocks. I feel like it’s got Journey all over it,” says founding member Neal Schon

Freedom tracklisting
Together We Run
Don’t Give Up On Us
Still Believe In Love
You Got The Best Of Me
Live To Love Again
The Way We Used To Be
Come Away With Me
After Glow
Let It Rain
Holdin On
All Day And All Night
Don’t Go
United We Stand
Life Rolls On
Beautiful As You Are

Journey’s best known song came somewhat recently with thanks to the TV show Glee. ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ reached no 9 in the USA but only got to number 100 in Australia.

Journey’s biggest hit in Australia was ‘Open Arms’ (1982, no 43).

