Julian Lennon Premieres ‘Every Little Moment’ Video - Noise11.com

Julian Lennon has released ‘Every Little Moment’, the first music video for his upcoming album ‘Jude’.

‘Jude’ is the first album for Lennon since 2011’s ‘Everything Changes’. The title is a reference to The Beatles’ song ‘Hey Jude’, written by Paul McCartney about Julian.

McCartney wrote ‘Hey Jude’ in 1968 when Julian’s mother and father John and Cynthia Lennon were separated and John had started a relationship with Yoko Ono. The song was written as ‘Hey Jules’. It was meant to comfort Julian. McCartney changed the title to ‘Hey Jude’ simply because it sounded better.

Only last week, Julian performed his father’s ‘Imagine’ for the very first time. He said, As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE.

Why now, after all these years? – I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’…

But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide.

About the album ‘Jude’ Julian says, “Many of these songs have been in the works for several years, so it almost feels like a coming-of-age album.”

A second song ‘Freedom’ has also been released.

The two new songs were released on Julian’s 59th birthday. ‘Jude’ will be released later in 2022.

