Just Quietly The Quireboys and LA Guns Have 2 for $60 Ticket Offer On Right Now

by Paul Cashmere on February 18, 2020

in News

There’s a sneaky little ticket offer going on right now for fans of The Quireboys and LA Guns. For the next few days for 60 bucks, you can get tickets to both shows.

The Quireboys popped out of London in 1984 and scored a no 2 album in the UK with their first album ‘A Bit of What You Fancy’. ‘Hey You’ was the hit.

LA Guns fun fact: Axl Rose was an early member of the band under his real name William Bailey. LA Guns had a hit in 1989 with ‘The Ballad of Jayne’.

So here is the deal for Deal of the Decade… 2 for $60 – The Quireboys & LA Guns.

Spend $60 and get a ticket to Quireboys and LA Guns at these venues..So that’s 2 tickets..One to each gig!

Discount offer available thru Oztix…individual links below….

The Gov (SA) – Thurs 20 Feb – Quireboys / Sun June 14 – LA Guns
https://tickets.oztix.com.au/?Event=113614&utm_source=Oztix&utm_medium=Website&utm_content=EventGuide
*Offer ends Feb 20

The Factory (NSW) – Fri 21 Feb – Quireboys / Fri June 12 – LA Guns
https://sa2.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/SeasonSearch?presenter=AUCENTURY&season=QLAGUN&pkg=QLAGuns&tck=true
*Offer Ends Feb 21

The Triffid (QLD) – Sun 23 Feb – Quireboys/ Thurs 11 June
https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/4ca87ca5-0b39-4f63-b867-97e099b003f0?utm_source=Oztix&utm_medium=Website&utm_content=EventGuide
*Offer ends Feb 23

All Quireboys shows feature Aussie psychedelic rockers Palace Of The King… / LA Guns shows will see The Poor in support.

