Justin Townes Earle Cause of Death Likely Was An Overdose

The Cause of Death for country singer Justin Townes Earle was most likely a drug overdose, according to Nashville Police.

Rolling Stone reports that a spokesperson for Nashville Police Department says Earle died from a “probable drug overdose”. The Nashville Fire Department was alerted to go to Earle home after a friend had not heard from him since last Thursday. He was found dead.

Earle’s body was discovered on Sunday 23 August. The date of Justin’s death is listed as 20 August, three days earlier.

In 2015 told Noise11.com says that some of his best songs came from his worst times. “I’ve written good songs while I’ve been in bad positions, on drugs. None of that makes you a better writer. There is no way with a one-track mind and all this sadness, you can really go and write a few songs, but nobody wants to hear a whole record of all that crap. I thought that I’d never be able to write sober but that’s dumb. To think that you can write better impaired better than you are with your mind clear. Do you think you’re a better driver when you are drunk?”

He also said that he never revisited his records after he made them. “I don’t listen to my records after I make them. I just don’t want to do the same thing so I don’t listen to them after I’ve mastered them. I am proud of the way I have made my records and the progression I’ve made on those records. It did set me up for what I have now”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Justin Townes Earle:

</p><p>Watch the video on Noise11.com: <a href=http://www.noise11.com/vinterviews/justin-townes-earle>Justin Townes Earle</a></p><p>

Justin Townes Earle performed ‘White Gardenias’ at Noise11

</p><p>Watch the video on Noise11.com: <a href=http://www.noise11.com/vsessions/justin-townes-earle-white-gardenias>Justin Townes Earle – White Gardenias</a></p><p>

Justin Townes Earle performs Round The Bend at Noise11

</p><p>Watch the video on Noise11.com: <a href=http://www.noise11.com/vsessions/justin-townes-earle-round-the-bend>Justin Townes Earle – Round The Bend</a></p><p>

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments