Justin Townes Earle Cause of Death Likely Was An Overdose

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2020

in News

The Cause of Death for country singer Justin Townes Earle was most likely a drug overdose, according to Nashville Police.

Rolling Stone reports that a spokesperson for Nashville Police Department says Earle died from a “probable drug overdose”. The Nashville Fire Department was alerted to go to Earle home after a friend had not heard from him since last Thursday. He was found dead.

Earle’s body was discovered on Sunday 23 August. The date of Justin’s death is listed as 20 August, three days earlier.

In 2015 told Noise11.com says that some of his best songs came from his worst times. “I’ve written good songs while I’ve been in bad positions, on drugs. None of that makes you a better writer. There is no way with a one-track mind and all this sadness, you can really go and write a few songs, but nobody wants to hear a whole record of all that crap. I thought that I’d never be able to write sober but that’s dumb. To think that you can write better impaired better than you are with your mind clear. Do you think you’re a better driver when you are drunk?”

He also said that he never revisited his records after he made them. “I don’t listen to my records after I make them. I just don’t want to do the same thing so I don’t listen to them after I’ve mastered them. I am proud of the way I have made my records and the progression I’ve made on those records. It did set me up for what I have now”.

Watch the Noise11.com interview with Justin Townes Earle:

Justin Townes Earle performed ‘White Gardenias’ at Noise11

Justin Townes Earle performs Round The Bend at Noise11

