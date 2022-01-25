 Kanye West 'Donda 2' Is Closer Than First Thought - Noise11.com
Kanye West

Kanye West. Photo by Tim Cashmere.

Kanye West ‘Donda 2’ Is Closer Than First Thought

by Music-News.com on January 26, 2022

in News

Kanye West’s new album ‘DONDA 2’ is set to be released earlier than expected.

West released the chart-topping album ‘DONDA’ late last year and the follow-up will be released “sooner than you think”, along with the upcoming record by Kanye’s fellow rapper Pusha T.

Steven Victor, head of A&R at Def Jam Recordings said: “The Pusha album is coming sooner than you think. And we’re dropping back to back to back. You know when the President comes to town and they have the procession and all that, and the trucks, and it feels never-ending? That’s how we’re coming this year. Tonight, we’re leaving here and going to the studio. We’re working on ‘Donda 2 ‘and we’re putting the finishing touches on Pusha’s album. [‘Donda 2’] coming sooner than you think too. The procession is starting and it’s not stopping.”

West – who is also collaborating with fashion designer NIGO who makes his musical comeback after two decades with an album featuring the likes of Ye, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams – went on to explain the importance of “listening” to his clients.

He told Complex: ” I think that you have to really just listen to all of the artists. Because there are so many artists on the project, everyone is coming together for NIGO, so I think you have to take everyone’s opinions into consideration and make sure that it all lines up. It’s like a painting, so everything has to be perfect. You have to consider everyone’s opinions and add that as an ingredient. Once everyone’s perspective is being heard, we can come together to make sure it works.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Damon Albarn Apologizes To Taylor Swift After Songwriting Slag-off

Blur frontman Damon Albarn has apologised to Taylor Swift for claiming she does not write her own songs.

11 hours ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Taylor Swift Fires Off Foot Stomping Tanty At Damon Albarn Over Songwriting Quip

Taylor Swift is stomping her feet and banging her fists over comments Damon Albarn made about her songwriting and she does have a point. Albarn’s comments are completely wrong.

1 day ago
Adele 30
Adele Called Some Fans Personally After Cancelling Vegas Residency

Adele has called fans who were set to attend her Las Vegas residency to apologise for postponing the shows at short notice.

2 days ago
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Watt Signs On For Next Pearl Jam Album

Eddie Vedder says Pearl Jam will work with Andrew Watt on their next album.

2 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Drop New Song Through Fraggle Rock

Foo Fighters have released a new song for the revival of children's classic ‘Fraggle Rock'.

3 days ago
The Wombats. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Wombats Land A UK No 1 Album

The Wombats reach Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart today with Fix Yourself, Not The World, marking their first chart-topping LP in the UK.

4 days ago
Bob Evans
Bob Evans Sidelined With Covid

Bob Evans’ Melbourne show this weekend at the Northcote Social Club has been scrapped due to Covid.

6 days ago