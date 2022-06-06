 Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill’ Is The No 2 Song In Australia - Noise11.com
Kate Bush

Kate Bush

Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill’ Is The No 2 Song In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on June 6, 2022

in News

Kate Bush’s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ is the number two song in Australia this week with thanks to the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’.

‘Running Up That Hill’ registered what is considered 9182 sales in Australia which down to 7992 points for streaming but 1190 points for downloads, actual sales paid for by the fan.

With 1190 actual paid downloads, Kate Bush has the number one selling song but is pushed to number two in the chart formula which favours people just listening to Harry Styles ‘As It Was’ instead of paying for it. Styles drops to number five when you take away the unpaid streams.

Kate Bush ‘Running Up That Hill’ reached number 6 in Australia in 1985, giving this week’s chart position her highest spot for the song.

‘Running Up That Hill’ was originally titled ‘A Deal With God’. Bush was told to change the title by her label EMI who thought the word ‘God’ in a song title would have a negative impact. The song was listed on the single as ‘Running Up That Hill’ and on the album ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’.

In a 1992 interview with Richard Skinner for BBC Radio 1, Kate explained, “I was trying to say that, really, a man and a woman can’t understand each other because we are a man and a woman. And if we could actually swap each other’s roles, if we could actually be in each other’s place for a while, I think we’d both be very surprised! [Laughs] And I think it would lead to a greater understanding. And really the only way I could think it could be done was either… you know, I thought a deal with the devil, you know. And I thought, ‘well, no, why not a deal with God!’ You know, because in a way it’s so much more powerful the whole idea of asking God to make a deal with you. You see, for me it is still called “Deal With God”, that was its title. But we were told that if we kept this title that it would not be played in any of the religious countries, Italy wouldn’t play it, France wouldn’t play it, and Australia wouldn’t play it! Ireland wouldn’t play it, and that generally we might get it blacked purely because it had God in the title”.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play Safe Second Show For Germany

The Rolling Stones have played the second show of their 2022 SIXTY tour in Munich Germany but short of the occasional juggle it looks like the setlist is most stuck in … well, excuse the term … stone.

10 hours ago
The Doobie Brothers Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doobie Brothers Postpone Tour Due To Covid

The Doobie Brothers have rescheduled several concerts as a result of Covid-19 concerns.

11 hours ago
Alec John Such of Bon Jovi
Alec John Such, The Founding and Original Bon Jovi Bass Player, Dies At Age 70

Bon Jovi’s original bass player Alec John Such has died at the age of 70.

15 hours ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Police Nearly Through Out ‘Every Breath You Take’

Andy Summers says Sting and Stewart Copeland were ready to throw out 'Every Breath You Take'.

24 hours ago
Elton John Concert
Elton John Denies Poor Health After Photographed In A Wheelchair

Elton John has insisted he is in "top health" after photos of him using a wheelchair were published online.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Plan To Stay Together

Keith Richards says The Rolling Stones' longevity comes down to still wanting be in a band together.

2 days ago
Steve Balbi
Steve Balbi Releases Another Live Track ‘Wonderful’

Steve Balbi has released part three of his five track live EP recorded live at the Paddington RSL in Sydney in May 2021.

4 days ago