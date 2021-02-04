Kate Ceberano On Her Return To Sony For ‘Sweet Inspiration’ - Noise11.com

Kate Ceberano has released her first contemporary album in eight years back with Sony Music and thanks Denis Handlin and Robert Rigby for the chance.

Since her last contemporary album ‘Kensal Road’, also on Sony Music, Kate has released a jazz album (with Paul Grabowski), an alternative album with Steve Kilbey and Sean Sennett and a children’s album with Nigel MacLean.

“I guess the other ones come under the term ‘alternative records’,” tells Noise11.com .

“Having Sony behind Kensal Road is now resonant in this as well. I think the times have changed so much between ‘Kensal Road’ and now. ‘The Dangerous Age’, the Kilbey album, that was created at a time I was out of a label. That hasn’t bothered me because the world has changed with relationships making music. Artists don’t really require record companies anymore because they don’t want the big advances. They just want to get it out. It gets a groundswell and streaming and those platforms start kicking on. They are able to have an Independent career without a label”.

A Kate Ceberano contemporary pop album is a much for managed production and then timing was right to pair back with Sony. “For artists like me that have had labels for most of our life it is a very secure feeling for the support of a big name,” Kate says. “Certainly having a champion in this record was lovely because clearly it wasn’t going to get made unless it had a champion behind it. Robert Rigby, the A&R guy we had on it the whole process has been so respectful towards my career, who I am and how many years I have been in the career and what it means to record at this time of my life. And Denis Handlin has been incredibly supportive and famed for wearing his heart on his sleeve. He goes with his gut”.

‘Sweet Inspiration’ arrives as Kate settled into her mid 50s. “Being back on the roster now is kind of lovely because it is like feeling like a Tony Bennett or something. I’ve come back home to roost,” she says.

Kate Ceberano takes you track by track through Sweet Inspiration for Noise11.com

Sweet Inspiration is out now through Sony Music.

