Keith Richards Debuts ‘Hate It When You Leave’ VIDEO - Noise11.com

Keith Richards has premiered a video for his 1992 track ‘Hate It When You Leave’.

‘Hate It When You Leave’ is being released as a 7 inch single for Record Store Day this Saturday with the rare ‘Key to the Highway’, only ever previously released in Japan as a bonus track on ‘Main Offender’, on the b-side.

‘Hate It When You Leave’ was written by Richards with Waddy Wachtel and Steve Jordan.

The ‘Main Offender’ album was Keith Richards second solo album. The recordings took part in California and New York with the band that became know as The X-Pensive Winos.

‘Main Offender’ came out during the Rolling Stones hiatus inbetween the ‘Steel Wheels’ and ‘Voodoo Lounge’ albums. Mick Jagger was recording his solo ‘Wandering Spirit around the same time.

Richards next solo album ‘Crosseyed Heart’ came 23 years later in 2015.

