Kevin Johnson Classic ‘Bonnie Please Don’t Go’ Gets A Stereo Release For The First Time - Noise11.com

The 1971 Kevin Johnson classic ‘Bonnie Please Don’t Go’ is finally about to have its official release in stereo.

A new Kevin Johnson release ‘The Classics’ features his songs remastered for the first time.

The song was Johnston’s first hit reaching no 15 in 1971. The single version was only released on vinyl in mono and that was the mix on the 1973 ‘Rock N Roll (I Gave You The Best Years of My Life’ album and subsequent best of albums.

Kevin Johnson songs have been recorded by Tom Jones, Mac Davis and Terry Jacks. His records feature some of Australia’s best musicians including Kirk Lorange, Rory O’Donoghue, Jim Kelly, Mark Punch, Clive Lendich on guitar, Tim Partridge, G Stein Boddington, Greg Lyon on bass, Wayne Findlay on keyboards and string arrangements, Russell Dunlop on drums, and the band Fraternity.

The first single is the remaster of the 2019 track ‘In Another Time, In Another Place’.

KEVIN JOHNSON THE CLASSICS ALBUM TRACKLISTING:

‘Rock & Roll I Gave You The Best Years Of My Life’ (1973)

‘Kedron Brook’ (1974)

‘Bonnie Please Don’t Go (She’s Leavin’) *Stereo version (1971)

‘Shaney Boy’ (1979)

‘Man Of The 20th Century’ (1975)

‘Woman You Took My Life’ (1968)

Over The Hills And Far Away’ (1976)

‘Iridescent Shadows’ (1974)

‘Someday Sam’ (1975)

‘Scotty’ (1976)

‘Grab The Money & Run’ (1976)

‘In Another Time, In Another Place’ (2019)

CD BONUS TRACKS

‘There Comes A Time’ (2019)

‘The Lights Of The Distant Harbour’ (1996)

‘Life At The Crossroads’ (1996)

‘River of No Return’ (1981)

