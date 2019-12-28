Kids In The Kitchen Original Member Greg Dorman Is Back In The Band

Greg Dorman, the original guitarist for Kids In The Kitchen, is back in the band.

Dorman featured on Kids In The Kitchen first album ‘Shine’ in 1985 but departed before the second album ‘Terrain’ in 1987.

Greg co-wrote the hits ‘Current Stand’, ‘Change In Mood’, ‘Something That You Said’, ‘Shine’ and ‘Bitter Desire’.

The ‘Shine’ album reached no 9 in Australia and was declared Platinum for sales over 70,000.

Craig left the band after the release of the second single ‘Bitter Desire’ and was replaced by Claude Carranza.

Kids In The Kitchen will perform on 4 January in Melbourne at The Palms and 5 January at the Speigeltent in Barwon Heads.

