 KISS Use Australian Flag At Austrian Concert - Noise11.com
KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman

KISS Photo by Ros O'Gorman

KISS Use Australian Flag At Austrian Concert

by Paul Cashmere on June 28, 2022

in News

KISS made a pretty dumb mistake in Austria this week when they put the Australian flag instead of the Austrian flag on the screen.

The concert in Vienna on Sunday ended with the image of the Union Jack and Southern Cross, as seen on the Australian. It read “KISS LOVES YOU VIENNA”.

The KISS fuck-up did get a laugh from the crowd and a fair share of social media action.

KISS setlist 26 June 2022 Vienna

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)
Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)
Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)
War Machine (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Heaven’s On Fire (from Animalize, 1984)
I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)
Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)
Guitar Solo
Calling Dr Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)
Tears Are Falling (from Asylum, 1985)
Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)
Drum solo
100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)
Bass solo
God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)
Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1977)
I Was Made For Loving You (from Dynasty, 1979)
Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)

Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)
Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)
Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1975)

KISS will start their Australian tour in Melbourne on 20 August 2022.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Don Henley photo by Ros OGorman
John McEnroe Joins Eagles In London

Tennis great John McEnroe put all those years of pretending to play guitar with a tennis racquet to good use when he joined Eagles on stage in London on the weekend.

8 hours ago
Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Evans Is Back In Rose Tattoo

Mark Evans has announced he is back in Rose Tattoo after being dumped from the band just four days ago.

2 days ago
Jethro Tull Thick As A Brick
Jethro Tull To Release 50th Anniversary Edition of Thick As A Brick

‘Thick As A Brick’, the classic Jethro Tull album, will be reissued on vinyl in its origin form with the newspaper cover.

2 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Performs for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Roger Waters’ and band appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to perform ‘The Happiest Days of Our Lives / Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 and 3’ ahead of the This Is Not A Drill world tour.

2 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney At Glastonbury

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney gave Glastonbury concert goers a special treat when they joined Paul McCartney on stage.

2 days ago
Neil Young Noise and Flowers
Neil Young Announces Details of ‘Noise & Flowers’ Live Album

Neil Young will release a 2019 live album recorded just after the passing of his friend and manager Elliot Roberts.

3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne A ‘Patient Number 9’ Q&A

Ozzy Osbourne’s record label has provided Noise11 a short Q&A with Ozzy Osbourne about his new album ‘Patient Number 9’.

4 days ago