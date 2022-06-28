KISS Use Australian Flag At Austrian Concert - Noise11.com

KISS made a pretty dumb mistake in Austria this week when they put the Australian flag instead of the Austrian flag on the screen.

The concert in Vienna on Sunday ended with the image of the Union Jack and Southern Cross, as seen on the Australian. It read “KISS LOVES YOU VIENNA”.

The KISS fuck-up did get a laugh from the crowd and a fair share of social media action.

“KISS says ‘G’Day’ to all of you here in Vienna!!! Throw another shrimp on the schnitzel!!” Idiots.#KISS pic.twitter.com/e1i7yN65xO — Punt Road (@punt_rd) June 27, 2022

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqh — Ben Nguyen (@BenNguyenTV) June 27, 2022

KISS setlist 26 June 2022 Vienna

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)

Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)

Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)

War Machine (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Heaven’s On Fire (from Animalize, 1984)

I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)

Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)

Guitar Solo

Calling Dr Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)

Tears Are Falling (from Asylum, 1985)

Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)

Drum solo

100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)

Bass solo

God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)

Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1977)

I Was Made For Loving You (from Dynasty, 1979)

Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)

Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)

Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)

Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1975)

KISS will start their Australian tour in Melbourne on 20 August 2022.

