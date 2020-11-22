 Kylie Covers Earth Wind & Fire - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Covers Earth Wind & Fire

by Paul Cashmere on November 22, 2020

in News

Kylie Minogue has performed Earth Wind & Fire’s disco classic ‘September’ while she was talking up her new ‘Disco’ album for the BBC.

Kylie undiscoed the Earth Wind & Fire dance tune performing it as a piano ballad for the BBC.

Earth, Wind & Fire released their original version of September in November 1978. The EWF version was a Top 10 hit in France, Ireland, Norway, the USA and UK. It reached no 12 in Australia.

When the Earth, Wind & Fire version was released Kylie Minogue was a 10-year-old Melbourne schoolgirl. One year later, at age 11, she would make her debut television appearance as an actor on The Sullivans playing a character called Carla. Kylie’s sister Dannii Minogue replaced her as Carla later in the year. (Kind of like how The Brady Bunch were loose with their Jan’s, the Munsters were loose with their Marilyn’s and Samantha grew a new Dick in Season 6 of Bewitched.

Kylie ‘Disco’ was the number two album this week in Australia after AC/DC’s ‘Power Up’ (PWR/UP).

