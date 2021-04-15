Kylie Minogue Is Planning An Extended Disco Release - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue is working on a new extended edition of her latest album Disco.

Kylie has confirmed 2021 will see her “repack” her chart-topping album – and she’s hinted “there’s a lot to play with”.

She told T Australia magazine: “This year, we will do a repack of Disco and that instantly gets my neurons firing. What else can we do? What will it lead to? There’s a lot to play with…”

Kylie teasing a new Disco release comes after Jessie Ware revealed she is working with the pop icon.

The pair “hit it off” when they recorded an episode of the Spotlight hitmaker’s Table Manners podcast last year, while they both were a part of the disco revival with their records What’s Your Pleasure? and Disco.

And in February, Jessie, 36, confirmed she and Kylie had started collaborating.

“I’m working with her. It’s happening,” she teased. “Maybe we wouldn’t have thought to work together if we hadn’t made similar albums? We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!”

Kylie let slip she was planning to hit the studio with the Remember Where You Are star in December.

She spilled: “I’ve got to get in the studio with Jessie. That’s happening which I am wildly excited about.”

It comes after the 52-year-old collaborated with another popstar, Dua Lipa, on a remixed version of Kylie’s track Real Groove, after she took part in her Studio 2054 virtual concert in 2020.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

