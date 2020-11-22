 Kylie Minogue Is Up For A Madonna Duet - Noise11.com
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman

Kylie Minogue Is Up For A Madonna Duet

by Music-News.com on November 23, 2020

in News

Kylie Minogue has admitted she would love to work with Madonna, as well as the likes of Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Miley Cyrus.

Asked about her collaboration ambitions, she shared: “I’d love to collaborate with more women, because I haven’t done much of that. You could say any of the top girls right now: Dua is definitely having a great time. Lady Gaga. I love Miley [Cyrus]. I admire so many of these women. 

“There’s been talk about Madonna and I doing a duet for, it feels like, 20 years. If that were to happen, that would be amazing. I was dressing up in my bedroom to Madonna, to Whitney Houston, to Cyndi Lauper, and then Fleetwood Mac, ABBA, and Donna Summer.”

Kylie released her new album ‘Disco’ earlier this month, but her mind has already turned towards her next record.


The singer admitted that the coronavirus pandemic – and the travel restrictions it’s prompted – have forced her to change her approach.

Speaking about plans for her next album, she told ELLE.com: “I haven’t thought about the direction, but I have thought about writing again. Maybe that’s because the schedule isn’t like it’s been for every other album of my entire life, where you’re flying around to different cities and different countries. 

“Now that I’ve got my setup at home and you can do remote writing sessions and recording sessions, there’s a little bit of me thinking, I’d just love to write more music. I don’t know what that would be.”

<a href=”http://music-news.com”>music-news.com</a>

<a href=”http://www.noise11.com”>Noise11.com</a>

<h2>Follow Noise11 on Social Media</h2>

NEW: <a href=”https://www.youtube.com/paulcashmere”>Noise11 on YouTube</a> SUBSCRIBE 

<a href=”https://www.instagram.com/noise11dotcom/”>Noise11 on Instagram</a>

<a href=”https://twitter.com/Noise11Tweets”>You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter</a>

<a href=”https://www.facebook.com/Noise11dotcom/”>Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook</a>

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Palace Intruder Michael Fagen Once Recorded ‘God Save The Queen’

If you have been watching ‘The Crown’ you will have seen the episode dramatizing the real-life situation when commoner Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace and made his way to the Queen’s bedroom. The year was 1982.

1 min ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Performs ‘My Brother’ For Michael Hutchence

Andrew Farriss has performed an acoustic version of his song ‘My Brother’ and dedicated the performance to Michael Hutchence.

53 mins ago
Malcolm Young, AC/DC, Ros O'Gorman, photo
Cliff Williams Says Malcolm Young Would Like AC/DC ‘Power Up’

Cliff Williams hopes the late Malcolm Young is “looking down” on AC/DC and “liking” their new record.

16 hours ago
Bobby Brown Jr Death Remains Under Investigation

Coroners have chosen to defer ruling on a cause of death for R&B veteran Bobby Brown's son, pending further investigation.

18 hours ago
John Lennon, music news, noise11.com
John Lennon ‘Double Fantasy’ Signed For Mark Chapman To Be Auctioned

A signed copy of John Lennon's 'Double Fantasy', signed by Lennon for murderer Mark Chapman just hours before Chapman killed Lennon, is up for auction.

19 hours ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Covers Earth Wind & Fire

Kylie Minogue has performed Earth Wind & Fire’s disco classic ‘September’ while she was talking up her new ‘Disco’ album for the BBC.

23 hours ago
AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: AC/DC ‘Power Up’ Becomes Australia’s 900th No 1 Album

Landing the 900th No.1 Album this week, plus the first act to land a No.1 Album in the past five decades is AC/DC with their 17th studio album "Power Up" (or as PWRϟUP). 

1 day ago