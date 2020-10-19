 Kylie Minogue To Stream Ticketed Live Event - Noise11.com
Kylie Infinite Disco live stream

Kylie Minogue To Stream Ticketed Live Event

by Paul Cashmere on October 20, 2020

in News

Kylie Minogue will showcase her new album Disco with a live streaming performance on November 7.

‘Kylie: Infinite Disco’ will feature the first live performances of songs from ‘Disco’ plus a few greatest hits across a 50 minute show.

“Kylie: Infinite Disco” is co-directed by Kate Moross and Rob Sinclair. The choreography is created by another long-time Kylie collaborator, Ashley Wallen, known for his work on The Greatest Showman.

Tickets for the 50 minute spectacular will go on general sale on Wednesday 21 October at 7PM AEDT from Ticketek.

A special artist pre-sale will go live at 7PM AEDT tonight, Tuesday 20 October with the chance to win a virtual meet and greet with Kylie, plus special album and ticket bundles, available here

“Kylie: Infinite Disco” will not be available to view on demand after it has been streamed and the only way to watch it will be to purchase a ticket

Australian fans can view the stream on Saturday 7 November at the following times;

8:00PM AEDT (NSW, ACT, Victoria, Tasmania)
7:30PM ACDT (South Australia)
7:00PM AEST (Queensland)
6:30PM ACST (Northern Territory)
5:00PM AWST (Western Australia)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318-018.jpg Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman-150318 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Never Thought ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ Fitted INXS’ ‘Kick’ Album

When INXS recorded ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ songwriter Andrew Farriss didn’t think it was right for their upcoming ‘Kick’ album.

2 hours ago
Christopher Cross, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Christopher Cross Suffers Ongoing Complications From Covid-19

Singer songwriter Christopher Cross has been battling ongoing complications after suffering from Covid-19.

2 hours ago
Steve Lukather photo by Ros O'Gorman
Steve Lukather Reveals New Toto Line-up

Toto has a new line-up with members of Huey Lewis & The News, Prince’s band and Ringo’s band joining the new look Toto.

7 hours ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Billie Joe Armstrong To Release Album of His Lockdown Songs

Billie Joe Armstrong will release ‘No Fun Mondays’, a collection of 14 songs he performed every Monday for fans during the early stages of lockdown.

1 day ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
There’s an INXS Musical In The Works

A new and original musical featuring the work of INXS is in development in Sydney.

1 day ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith Goes Busking In Midtown Manhattan

Patti Smith took to the streets of New York this weekend for an acoustic singalong of her classic “People Have The Power”.

1 day ago
Ice Cube at the Australian Premiere of Ride Along 2. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Ice Cube Moans CNN Cancelled His Interview Even Though Its Live

Ice Cube has hit out at CNN executives and anchor Chris Cuomo for allegedly cancelling his interview on the network even though the interview is clearing available to watch online.

2 days ago