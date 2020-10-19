Kylie Minogue To Stream Ticketed Live Event - Noise11.com

Kylie Minogue will showcase her new album Disco with a live streaming performance on November 7.

‘Kylie: Infinite Disco’ will feature the first live performances of songs from ‘Disco’ plus a few greatest hits across a 50 minute show.

“Kylie: Infinite Disco” is co-directed by Kate Moross and Rob Sinclair. The choreography is created by another long-time Kylie collaborator, Ashley Wallen, known for his work on The Greatest Showman.

Tickets for the 50 minute spectacular will go on general sale on Wednesday 21 October at 7PM AEDT from Ticketek.

A special artist pre-sale will go live at 7PM AEDT tonight, Tuesday 20 October with the chance to win a virtual meet and greet with Kylie, plus special album and ticket bundles, available here.

“Kylie: Infinite Disco” will not be available to view on demand after it has been streamed and the only way to watch it will be to purchase a ticket.

Australian fans can view the stream on Saturday 7 November at the following times;

8:00PM AEDT (NSW, ACT, Victoria, Tasmania)

7:30PM ACDT (South Australia)

7:00PM AEST (Queensland)

6:30PM ACST (Northern Territory)

5:00PM AWST (Western Australia)

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments