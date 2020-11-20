Lady Gaga Premieres Behind The Scenes ‘911’ Video - Noise11.com

Lady Gaga has premiered a behind the scenes look at the making of the video for ‘911’ from her recent ‘Chromatica’ album.

According to the Gaga team, “”911″ is a look at mental health issues and perceptions of reality. When the video dropped, the singer hit Instagram to candidly inform her fans of its subject matter, ultimately deeming it “the poetry of pain.” In this Footnotes, director Tarsem Singh explains that the idea for the visuals for a long time and Gaga’s message fit perfectly. Learn about the fashion director and stylists, the Alexander McQueen dress, the mural on the wall, and other essential tidbits”.

‘Chromatica’ is the sixth album for Lady Gaga. The album was originally intended to be released in April 2020 but delayed due to Covid. It eventually came out on 29 May, 2020.

‘Chromatica’ features appearances from Blackpink, Ariana Grande and Elton John.

‘911’ was written by Lady Gaga with Justin Tranter, Bloodpop and Madeon.

Director Tarsem Singh has previously made videos for R.E.M. ‘Losing My Religion’, En Vogue ‘Hold On’ and Lou Reed ‘What’s Good’.

He directed the television show ‘Emerald City’ (2017) an the movies ‘The Cell’ (2000), ‘Immortals’ (2011) and ‘Self/less’ (2015).

