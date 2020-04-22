 Lamb of God Delays Self-Titled Album - Noise11.com
Lamb of God Delays Self-Titled Album

by Paul Cashmere on April 22, 2020

in News

Lamb Of God have delayed the release of their self-titled album for five weeks because of the coronavirus.

In a statement the band says:

“Regrettably, we have to announce that the release date for our upcoming self-titled album is being moved five weeks, to June 19th. We’re in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19. After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for.

We appreciate your patience during these times – a global pandemic is not something people in the music industry usually take into account when scheduling album releases, but as you know, this thing has affected everyone across the board, and we are no exception. We will, however, be releasing a new song, “New Colossal Hate”, this Thursday, April 23rd and plan to release a 4th song from the album before the full album is released in June.
Thank you for your understanding. Wash your damn hands, let us know what you think of the new tunes, and see you on the road sometime!”

‘Lamb of God’ is the eighth Lamb of God album. It will now be released 19 June 2020.

