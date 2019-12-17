Laneway Festival Sydney Now Open To 16 and 17 Year Olds

The Laneway Festival’s Sydney leg has finally caught up with the rest of the country and will allow 16 and 17 year-olds in for the first time.

A limited release of “youth” tickets (only available to 16 and 17 year-olds) hit vendors at 9am, Wednesday 18 December for $139.90 + booking fee, and the first 1000 buyers get a limited edition glow-in-the-dark festival poster. Be ready to get your tickets here.

If you’re over 18, you’ll be relegated to the third release of tickets, which will set you back $169.90 + booking fee.

This makes every Australian stop on the tour open to fans 16 years or older.

“We’ve worked really hard with police and the Royal Botanic Garden Trust (the authority for The Domain) to make this happen,” Festival promoters said in a statement. “We’ve had a really positive experience in every other city and look forward to putting on another fun, safe event for a new generation of music fans at our new home in The Domain this February.”

The full lineup for Laneway 2020 is:

The 1975, Charli XCX, Ruel, Earl Sweatshirt, Ocean Alley, DMA’s, J.I.D, Tones and I, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Hockey Dad, Bbno$, The Chats, Mahalia (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne only), Kaiit, Benee, Stella Donnelly, Fontaines D.C, Oliver Tree, Omar Apollo, Col3trane, Hatchie (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne only), Spacey Jane (Excluding Fremantle), Kucka (Excluding Adelaide), Pist Idiots, JessB (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne only), George Alice (Adelaide only), The Lazy Eyes (Sydney only)

Dates are:

FEBRUARY

1 – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane, QLD (tickets)

2 – The Domain, Sydney NSW (tickets)

7 – Harts Mill, Port Adelaide, SA (tickets)

8 – Footscray Park, Melbourne, VIC (tickets)

9 – Esplanade Reserve and West End, Fremantle, WA (tickets)

Check Out The 1975 – Frail State Of Mind below:

