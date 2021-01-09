 Lars Ulrich Recalls First Metallica Gig - Noise11.com
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lars Ulrich Recalls First Metallica Gig

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2021

in News

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who made his debut on stage with Metallica in 1982, has reflected on the buzz he felt getting behind his kit on that fateful night.

He told Classic Rock magazine” “Well, the interesting thing about that first gig was it was just Metallica, on a Sunday night at Radio City in Anaheim, California.

“And on the very first song, Hit The Lights, Dave Mustaine broke a guitar string, and so the space between the first song and the second song seemed like a never-ending eternity. It felt like my whole life!

“I was just sitting up there trying to hide behind these drums. It was the strangest thing.

“But Dave got the guitar back together and we ended up playing the rest of the set. But there was a significant lull there. Trust me, I start shivering just talking about it now.”

Live music has been largely halted during the pandemic, with many artists having to rely on livestream show with large audiences not possible due to the coronavirus.

Asked how much he’s missed the thrill of watching a great gig, Lars said: “I just think of how lucky I’ve been in the past, all the great shows I’ve seen. I saw Thin Lizzy multiple times between ’76 and ’80 – incredible.

“I saw Motörhead multiple times, ’79 to ’81 – insane. I saw AC/DC open for Black Sabbath in 1976. And I saw AC/DC headline in Copenhagen in ’77, and Bon Scott was so great, you couldn’t takes your eyes off him.

“That was Bon in his heyday, with the tight jeans, the tennis shoes, the shirt off.

“And I loved the way he would hold the mic with the cord rolled up two or three times, and he would stand out there at the very edge of the stage when he wasn’t singing, stand over on Malcolm’s side and let Angus bounce around in front of him…”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Bowie Blackstar
David Bowie Did Not Consider Blackstar His Farewell Album

Musician Donny McCaslin - who worked with David Bowie on his final record 'Blackstar', which was released just two days before his death in January 2016 - has dismissed the idea the LP was a "farewell".

11 hours ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen’s Brian May Releases Fragrance For Charity

Queen rocker Brian May is taking on the fragrance market with his own scent, Save Me.

11 hours ago
Tracy Chapman
Tracy Chapman Awarded $450000 From Nicki Minaj Rip-Off

Singer Songwriter Tracy Chapman has been awarded $450,000 after rapper after the ‘famous for being famous’ Nicki Minaj ripped off Tracy’s ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ for her 2018 hit ‘Sorry’.

15 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen and Nils Lofgren perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Writes Off Touring For 2021

Bruce Springsteen doesn't anticipate touring until 2022 - but he does have "a big surprise" in store for fans in the meantime.

4 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Debuts New Music For 2021 ‘Weeping In The Promised Land’

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty has a new song ‘Weeping In the Promised Land’. The song is about political protest and Black Lives Matter. In 'Weeping in the Promised Land' John Fogerty is articulating the last four years of America with lyrics like "poisoned with lies" and "Out in the street, on your neck with a knee. All the people are crying your last words 'I can't breathe.'

4 days ago
Berlin
Terri Nunn Apologizes For Performing Berlin At Mar-A-Lago

Berlin singer Terri Nunn has apologized to fans after performing at the Mar-A-Lago hotel in Florida on New Years Eve.

5 days ago
Warren McLean
Ex-Divinyls Drummer Warren McLean Dies

Warren McLean, a one-time drummer for Divinyls and I’m Talking, has died in Bali.

7 days ago