Les Gock and Rick Lum To Play Hush One More Time

Hush members Les Gock and Rick Lum will perform the music of Hush as part of the Get Rocked shows in March.
The Get Rocked Show puts the music of Australia’s 70s glam rock band Hush back on the stage with Mark Gable of The Choirboys recruited out front for vocal duties.
Hush first cracked the charts in Sydney with ‘Get The Feeling’ in 1973. ‘Walking’ pushed then up to no 22 in 1975 and ‘Bony Moronie’ and ‘Glad All Over’ gave them consecutive Top 10 hits in 1975.
The band last reformed in 2006 for the Countdown Spectacular tour.
The Get Rocked Show can be seen:
6 March, Sydney, Revesby Workers Club
14 March, Melbourne, Wanstock, Doncaster
21 March, Sydney, Mosman Club
