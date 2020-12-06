 Liam Gallagher Calls Out Boris Johnson During Stream - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher Calls Out Boris Johnson During Stream

by Music-News.com on December 7, 2020

in News

Liam Gallagher called out UK politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his ‘Down By The River Thames’ livestream on Saturday (05.12.20).

The former Oasis frontman performed an exclusive set – which was live-streamed via MelodyVR – whilst travelling down the iconic London river over the weekend, and took a moment to share a few choice words aimed at Boris Johnson and the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Liam made his quip as he performed Oasis hit ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, after singing the opening lines to the song’s second verse: “Is it worth the aggravation/To find yourself a job when there’s nothing worth working for?”

The singer then pointed his maracas at the camera and added: “That’s for you fucking Rishi … and fucking Doris.”

The set also saw Liam perform a mixture of iconic songs, fan favourites and a few surprises spanning his solo career and his legendary tenure as Oasis frontman, including the very first time he has performed ‘Headshrinker’ as a solo artist.

Liam also gave new single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ its live debut, after previously performing it on talk shows in the past week.

And although he had no qualms performing for fans at home, the rocker admitted last week that he finds gigs on Zoom “ridiculous”.

He had said: “It’s ridiculous. I’ve always been confident in what I do from the day I was born, even when I was digging holes in Manchester, I dug ‘em good … I’m in a privileged position to do this band stuff, so if you’re going to do it, do it right.”

Liam Gallagher’s ‘Down By The River Thames’ livestream setlist:

‘Hello’
‘Wall of Glass’
‘Halo’
‘Shockwave’
‘Columbia’
‘Fade Away’
‘Why Me? Why Not’
‘Greedy Soul’
‘The River’
‘Once’
‘Morning Glory’
‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’
‘Headshrinker’
‘Supersonic’
‘Champagne Supernova’

Encore:

‘All You’re Dreaming Of’

http://www.music-news.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Merry Christmas Mariah Carey
UK Charts: Classic Mariah Carey and Wham Christmas Songs Race To No 1

The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

9 hours ago
Songs of Bob Dylan;Chris Wilson
Chris Wilson Live At The Continental To Be Reissued In Richmond Colours

Chris Wilson’s 1994 live album ‘Live At The Continental’ will be reissued on vinyl in Chris’ favourite team colours, yellow and black, to represent the Richmond Football Club.

3 days ago
Even
Even Pay Homage With ‘Down The Shops’ Covers Album

Melbourne’s Even have brewed up an album of cover title ‘Down The Shops’, a collection of songs from Australian rock’s Hoodoo Gurus and The Sunnyboys to global hits from The Kinks, Blondie and The Beatles.

3 days ago
Something For Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate ‘The Modern Medieval’ Is Australia’s No 1 Vinyl

Something for Kate’s first album in eight years ‘The Modern Medieval’ is number one on Australia’s vinyl chart this week.

4 days ago
Jonny Greenwood performs at ACO Underground in December 2012_02, Noise11, Photo
Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood Wins His 7th Ivor

The Ivors Academy last night [1 December] revealed the winners of 14 Ivor Novello Awards as part of The Ivors Composer Awards 2020, celebrating exceptional new works by composers writing for classical, jazz and sound art.

5 days ago
Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan Is Recovering From Coronavirus

Gloria Estefan has urged fans to continue taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously after she was forced into quarantine following a mild case of the coronavirus.

5 days ago
Harry Shearer and Judith Owen
Judith Owen and Harry Shearer To gather Their Famous Friends For A Very Special Christmas Webcast

Judith Owen and Harry Shearer have gathered up their famous friends for the annual  ‘Christmas Without Tears’ fundraiser on 11 December 2020.

5 days ago