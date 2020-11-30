Liam Gallagher Set For Uk No 1 With Charity Single - Noise11.com

While he’s been no stranger to the top of the Official Albums Chart in recent years with three solo Number 1 albums under his belt, Liam Gallagher now looks set to make an impression on this week’s Official Singles Chart too.

New charity single All You’re Dreaming Of could deliver the Oasis star his highest charting solo single to date on Friday – the week’s highest new entry at Number 12 after 48 hours, according to today’s Official Chart First Look, broadcast exclusively on BBC Radio 1 at 6pm. Liam’s current personal best on the singles front is 2017’s Wall Of Glass which peaked at Number 21. View Liam Gallagher’s solo chart history.

The Oasis star’s festive track, as performed on The Jonathan Ross Show, has been confirmed by the Official Charts Company as a contender for the Official Christmas Number 1 2020 crown. The UK’s most downloaded track of the week so far, All You’re Dreaming Of is available digitally now, plus a 12″ and limited edition white 7″ vinyl version are due for release on the day the Christmas Number 1 race 2020 kicks off (December 18). Proceeds are going to UK charity Action For Children.

Compiled by the Official Charts Company, the Official Christmas Number 1 race 2020 takes place 18-24 December, the winner will be revealed exclusively on BBC Radio 1 on Christmas Day afternoon, with the Official Singles Chart and Albums Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com. Follow @OfficialCharts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest race updates. Revisit every Christmas Number 1 winner, embed playlist.

Ariana Grande looks set to make it a sixth week at Number 1 with Positions, as Little Mix’s Sweet Melody climbs one place midweek to Number 2.

Miley Cyrus Midnight Sky could be looking at a new peak position of Number 3, first entering the chart some 15 weeks ago, it’s previous best was Number 5.

A flurry of festive favourites old and new make big leaps forward since Friday: Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas leads the charge, up 10 places at the beginning of the week to Number 4 and is one of four Christmas songs potentially breaking into the Top 10 when the final chart is announced on Friday. Wham!’s Last Christmas up 13 places midweek to Number 7, Justin Bieber’s new cover of Brenda Lee classic Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree zooms forward 40 places to Number 8, and Fairytale Of New York hovers just behind (10).

Just outside the Top 10 lie more Christmas tracks – up 49 places Jess Glynne’s This Christmas (14) , Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone (13), Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas (17), Elton John’s Step Into Christmas (19) and Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (20).

Further down, Burton-born DJ Nathan Dawes & Little Mix’s new collaboration No Time For Tears starts its Official Chart journey at Number 32, the second highest new entry of the week so far.

The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled exclusively on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.

music-news.com

Comments

comments