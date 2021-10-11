 Liam Gallagher To Play Hometown Gig - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher To Play Hometown Gig

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2021

in News

Liam Gallagher is “super proud” to be performing a headline gig in his native Manchester next year.

Gallagher will take to the stage at the Etihad Stadium – the home of his beloved football team Manchester City – on 1 June, and has also added a gig at Glasgow’s famous Hampden Park on 26 June.

He said: “I’m super proud to announce I’m doing a gig in my hometown of Manchester on 1st June 2022 – home of the champions of English football Manchester City. Also can’t wait to play Glasgow’s famous Hampden Park on 26th June 2022, C’MON YOU KNOW LG x”

Goat Girl will support Liam at both gigs, while The Streets will join him for the Manchester show and Kasabian will support in Scotland.

Gallagher’s announcement comes days after he sold out two huge shows at Knebworth Park – which will take place on 3 and 4 June next year – within a day.

Oasis famously played to a record 250,000 fans at Knebworth across two days in August 1996.

And Oasis have just released the documentary, ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, in honour of the milestone.

Fans had speculated that Oasis could reunite at Knebworth, while the director of ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ believes the band will get back together eventually.

Oasis split in 2009 after a bust-up in Paris between Liam, 49, and his estranged sibling Noel Gallagher, 54, but Jake Scott – who worked with the band on the film – believes they will reunite in the future.

He said recently: “Yeah. I’d love to think so. It’d be lovely. Oh God it’d be great wouldn’t it? There’s so much studio manipulation in music now. Just a solid rock n roll band would be an amazing thing to see again.”

Speaking about the band’s iconic Knebworth gigs, the filmmaker added: “My sense of Knebworth was to be there was very special. It wasn’t just one of those gigs, it was one of those special moments.

“You’ve been to gigs but there are only a couple of gigs in one’s life you’ve really had that moment where you’ve gone, ‘Oh wow, I’m seeing something important here’. I get a very strong sense that Knebworth did that for a lot of people. There’s a sense of unity and dare I say it, love.”

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Charley Drayton opening Amphlett Lane, Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Charley Drayton Is Bob Dylan’s New Drummer

Former Divinyls member Charley Drayton will be heading out on tour as the drummer for the Bob Dylan band for Bob’s upcoming ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour 2021-2024’.

3 hours ago
Rob Thomas Something About Christmas Time
Rob Thomas Has Made A Christmas Album

Ho Ho Ro. Rob Thomas will release a Christmas album soon.

1 day ago
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette Postpones European Tour Again Due To Pandemic

Alanis Morissette has postponed her UK and European tour dates. The shows had previously been rescheduled to be held this autumn after being pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Alanis has now confirmed they have been postponed once again due to coronavirus restrictions.

1 day ago
Bjork photo Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones
Bjork To Perform Cornucopia Dates In California and Iceland in 2022

Bjork has a handful of dates planned for 2022. The ‘Cornucopia’ shows feature the Iceland Symphony Orchestra.

4 days ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce World Tour For 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the road again in 2022 for what is being called a World Tour but at this stage only North America and Europe dates have been announced.

4 days ago
Mel B Hot
Spice Girl Mel B Was Bedridden With Covid

Mel B has been left bedridden by Covid-19 as she battles the virus for the fifth week.

4 days ago
Soundgarden Badmotorfinger
Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Turns 30

‘Badmotorfinger’, the third and also breakthrough album for Soundgarden is 30 years old.

5 days ago