 Liam Gallagher To Release MTV Unplugged Album - Noise11.com
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Gallagher To Release MTV Unplugged Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2020

in News

Liam Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged from Hull City Hall in Kingston Upon Hull, UK will be released on June 12.

Gallagher recorded the album and filmed the TV special on 3 August 2019.

The actual show featured a 15 song setlist. 10 songs have been included on the album. Missing are ‘Greedy Soul’, ‘Bold’, ‘For What Its Worth’, ‘Why Me? Why Not?’ and ‘Natural Mystic’.

The album follows a different order to the setlist as well. ‘Stand By Me’ was performed as the second last song but is at the end of side one of the vinyl. ‘Some Might Say’ is included as song two of side one but was played 10th in the setlist at the show.

Tracklist
Side 1
1. Wall Of Glass
2. Some Might Say
3. Now That I Found You
4. One of Us
5. Stand By Me

Side 2
6. Sad Song
7. Cast No Shadow
8. Once
9. Gone
10. Champagne Supernova

Actual setlist from 3 August 2019:

Wall Of Glass
Greedy Soul
Bold
For What Its Worth
Now That I Found You
Why Me? Why Not
One of Us
Natural Mystic
Sad Song
Some Might Say
Cast No Shadow
Once
Gone
Stand By Me
Champagne Supernova

