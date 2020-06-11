Liam Gallagher To Release MTV Unplugged Album

Liam Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged from Hull City Hall in Kingston Upon Hull, UK will be released on June 12.

Gallagher recorded the album and filmed the TV special on 3 August 2019.

The actual show featured a 15 song setlist. 10 songs have been included on the album. Missing are ‘Greedy Soul’, ‘Bold’, ‘For What Its Worth’, ‘Why Me? Why Not?’ and ‘Natural Mystic’.

The album follows a different order to the setlist as well. ‘Stand By Me’ was performed as the second last song but is at the end of side one of the vinyl. ‘Some Might Say’ is included as song two of side one but was played 10th in the setlist at the show.

Tracklist

Side 1

1. Wall Of Glass

2. Some Might Say

3. Now That I Found You

4. One of Us

5. Stand By Me

Side 2

6. Sad Song

7. Cast No Shadow

8. Once

9. Gone

10. Champagne Supernova

Actual setlist from 3 August 2019:

Wall Of Glass

Greedy Soul

Bold

For What Its Worth

Now That I Found You

Why Me? Why Not

One of Us

Natural Mystic

Sad Song

Some Might Say

Cast No Shadow

Once

Gone

Stand By Me

Champagne Supernova

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments