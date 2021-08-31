 Lindsey Buckingham Announces His First Ever Solo UK Tour - Noise11.com
Lindsey Buckingham is set for his first-ever solo tour of Europe.

Buckingham is poised to open his European tour in Dublin on May 17, and he’ll also be performing three UK shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and London.

The self-titled tour will subsequently see the music star play at venues in Belgium, France, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

Lindsey will play his first in-person shows in the US in September after undergoing life-saving heart surgery in 2019.

The guitarist is also releasing an eponymous album in September – which will be his first new record in a decade – and he previously took to Twitter to discuss the solo album.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform in June: “My new self-titled album is one I’ve been intending to get out for a couple of years now, but on more than one occasion, unforeseen circumstances necessitated a postponement of plans. Now that we’re back in gear, I’m thrilled to finally be sharing new music with my listeners!”

Lindsey’s new record was written, produced and recorded at his home in Los Angeles.

A limited edition blue vinyl version of the record is already available to pre-order and fans can listen to two new tracks off the album, ‘I Don’t Mind’ and ‘On The Wrong Side’.

