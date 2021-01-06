 Lindsey Buckingham Song Catalogue Sold - Noise11.com
Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lindsey Buckingham Song Catalogue Sold

by Music-News.com on January 6, 2021

in News

Lindsey Buckingham’s entire music catalogue has been acquired by Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

Previously, the investment company – which is run by Merck Mercuriadis – had a 25 per cent share of the former Fleetwood Mac musician’s catalogue, but the firm has now secured music publishing and songwriting rights for all 161 of his songs, including some he co-wrote during his time in Fleetwood Mac.

What’s more, Hipgnosis will also claim a 50 per cent share in any future releases by the 71-year-old songwriter. As a solo artist, Lindsey has released six solo albums and three live albums.

In a statement, he said: “I was pleased to find a kindred spirit, someone who’s a big fan of my work in Fleetwood Mac, and an even bigger fan of my solo efforts.

“I look forward to working with Merck and the whole Hipgnosis team going into the future, and am confident that my body of work will be curated with great heart and insight.”

Merck added: “His work with Fleetwood Mac has brought the world unparalleled joy over the last 45 years and he belongs in any discussion featuring Brian Wilson and Paul McCartney. It’s wonderful to welcome him and his iconic songs both as a solo artist and with Fleetwood Mac to the Hipgnosis family.”

Lindsey was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, and replaced by guitarists Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

Mick Fleetwood previously insisted the ‘Go Your Own Way’ hitmakers have no plans to reunite with Lindsey.

After being ousted from the band, Lindsey filed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duty and breach of oral contract but they later settled the lawsuit.

Asked if he could see a scenario where he was welcome back into the fold, the 73-year-old drummer replied: “No. Fleetwood Mac is a strange creature.

“We’re very, very committed to [guitarist Neil Finn and Mike Campbell], and that passed away a long time, ago, when Lindsey left.

“And it’s not a point of conversation, so I have do say no.”

However, Mick insisted the group’s remaining members – also including Stevie Nicks and couple Christine and John McVie – would never try to play down the impact Lindsey has had on their “legacy”.

He added: “It’s a full drama of Fleetwood Mac, no doubt. His legacy is alive and well, and as it should be.

“A major, major part that will never be taken away, and never be down-spoken by any of us. Neil and Mike have tremendous respect for Lindsey.

“The situation was no secret. We were not happy. It was not working, and we parted company. And that really is the all of it.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Fleetwood Mac Photo by Ros O'Gorman Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Stevie Nicks Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Geoff Stephens
Grammy Award Winning Songwriter Geoff Stephens Dies From Covid-19

Geoff Stephens, the Grammy Award winning songwriter who wrote hits from The Hollies, Hermans Hermits, Boy George and Tom Jones, has died from Covid-19 at the age of 86.

19 hours ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Alice Cooper Sing A Song For Zak Nilsson In His End of Life Stage of Cancer

Alice Cooper called into the YouTube show Coffee Talk with ADIKA Live’ to sing Zak Nilsson, the son of Harry Nilsson a special song.

1 day ago
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones Is Planning At 2020 Album

Tom Jones revealed he has been finishing a new record during the Covid-19 lockdown and he is looking forward to releasing it in 2021.

2 days ago
Jack Blanchard and Misty Morgan
Country Star Misty Morgan Dies Aged 75

Country singer Misty Morgan, best known for the 1970 hit ‘Tennessee Bird Walk’ with her husband Jack Blanchard, has died after a battle with cancer at the age of 75.

3 days ago
Paul McCartney III
Paul McCartney Sparks Vinyl Revival

Paul McCartney has pushed up vinyl sales in the United States.

6 days ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith To Perform NYE Show On Billboards in London and New York

Patti Smith will ring in 2021 in style from high above London’s Piccadilly Circus.

7 days ago
Sammy Hagar
Sammy Hagar Made Up With Eddie Van Halen Before His Death

Eddie Van Halen fell out with Sammy Hagar after Hagar left the band but in the months leading up to Eddie's death in October following a cancer battle, they buried the hatchet.

December 28, 2020