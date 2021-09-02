Lionel Richie Has His Fans Licked With New Ice-Cream Flavour - Noise11.com

Lionel Richie has teamed up with supermodel Tyra Banks to launch a new ice-cream flavour they call ‘All Night Love”.

Its hard to imagine what ‘All Night Love’ will taste like based on Richie and Banks referring to it as “a decadent ice-cream flavour”.

To create this icy cold “decadence” Bank and Richie recruited “ice cream scientist” Dr Maya Warren. (Okay now I think they are just fucking with us. Seriously “an ice cream scientist is a thing?… and you get a doctorate studying it? This has got to be some sort of delayed April Fool’s Joke).

The 11 secret herbs and spices in this scientific breakthrough start “with Vanilla Ice Cream, then a Midnight Cookie Crumble Swirls throughout it followed by a Salted Caramel Ribbon, and the most special part of it all – Milk Chocolate-Covered Fudge Hearts. Like all SMiZE Cream flavors, Lionel’s also includes a yummy SMiZE SURPRiZE hidden inside made of Rich Caramel-scotch Cookie Dough, the brand’s caramel version of butterscotch”.

Of course, you would never trust a pop star but when a supermodel who made her fortune out of not eating ice-cream tells you, “This was much to the chagrin of our ice cream scientist, Dr. Maya Warren, who kept telling us to just taste it and give notes — not to eat all of it!”

Richie and Banks ‘All Night Love’ will be available at the SMiZE Cream Shop in Santa Monica from 8 September.

