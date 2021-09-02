 Lionel Richie Has His Fans Licked With New Ice-Cream Flavour - Noise11.com
Lionel Richie and Tyra Banks new ice-cream Photo by Massimo Campana

Lionel Richie and Tyra Banks new ice-cream Photo by Massimo Campana

Lionel Richie Has His Fans Licked With New Ice-Cream Flavour

by Paul Cashmere on September 2, 2021

in News

Lionel Richie has teamed up with supermodel Tyra Banks to launch a new ice-cream flavour they call ‘All Night Love”.

Its hard to imagine what ‘All Night Love’ will taste like based on Richie and Banks referring to it as “a decadent ice-cream flavour”.

To create this icy cold “decadence” Bank and Richie recruited “ice cream scientist” Dr Maya Warren. (Okay now I think they are just fucking with us. Seriously “an ice cream scientist is a thing?… and you get a doctorate studying it? This has got to be some sort of delayed April Fool’s Joke).

The 11 secret herbs and spices in this scientific breakthrough start “with Vanilla Ice Cream, then a Midnight Cookie Crumble Swirls throughout it followed by a Salted Caramel Ribbon, and the most special part of it all – Milk Chocolate-Covered Fudge Hearts. Like all SMiZE Cream flavors, Lionel’s also includes a yummy SMiZE SURPRiZE hidden inside made of Rich Caramel-scotch Cookie Dough, the brand’s caramel version of butterscotch”.

Of course, you would never trust a pop star but when a supermodel who made her fortune out of not eating ice-cream tells you, “This was much to the chagrin of our ice cream scientist, Dr. Maya Warren, who kept telling us to just taste it and give notes — not to eat all of it!”

Richie and Banks ‘All Night Love’ will be available at the SMiZE Cream Shop in Santa Monica from 8 September.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Frida Somethings Going On
Frida Was The Only ABBA Member To Have A Solo Hit Globally

It is incredible considering the success of ABBA that only one member went on to have a solo hit. Frida (Anni-Frid Lyngstad) scored a no 3 hit in Sweden, no 5 hit in Australia, no 13 in the USA in 1982 with the Phil Collins produced ‘I Know There’s Something Going On’.

29 mins ago
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Watch An American Dude Nick Wilson Listening To Jimmy Barnes and John Farnham For The First Time

Every Australian needs to check out this Nick Wilson dude from America listening to Jimmy Barnes and John Farnham for the very first time.

1 hour ago
Elton John The Lockdown Sessions
Elton John Recruits Eddie Vedder, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder For ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

Elton John has been busy in lockdown working with his famous friends on a new album.

7 hours ago
Sting at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Releases New Details For ‘The Bridge’

Sting has announced his 15th studio album, 'The Bridge', and released the lead single, 'If It's Love'.

10 hours ago
Air Supply's Russell Hitchcock performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Wednesday 8 June 2016. (photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11.com)
Russell Hitchcock Of Air Supply Tests Positive To Covid-19

Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply has revealed that he has tested positive to Covid-19.

22 hours ago
Fleetwood Mac Future Games
Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Future Games’ The First Album With Christine McVie Clocks Up 50th Anniversary

Fleetwood Mac’s fifth album ‘Future Games’ is 50 years old this week. It was the first Fleetwood Mac album to feature Christine McVie as a full member.

1 day ago
Abba Voyage 020921
ABBA Leak Expected To Announce Full Album Of 10 Songs And Release Two This Week

A leak ahead of the ABBA Voyage announcement this week is suggesting 10 new songs are on the way making for a complete ‘Voyage’ album with two of the new songs set for release this week.

1 day ago