Liz Phair Prepares Her First Album In 11 Years - Noise11.com

Liz Phair is dropping musical breadcrumbs for her first in 11 years. ‘Soberish’ is coming on 4 June 2021.

The latest take is ‘In There’.

‘In There’ is the third sample of what is to come after ‘Spanish Doors’ and ‘Hey Lou’.

Liz has been quite with new music since here 2010 ‘Funstyle’ album. That album was an indie released after leaving Capitol Records. She said ‘Funstyle’ was the album that lost her her management and her label and a lot of nights of sleep. Liz published her memoir ‘Horror Stories’ in 2019. In 1995 she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal for her hit song ‘Supernova’. She lost to Melissa Etheridge for ‘Come to My Window’.

She grabbed another Grammy nomination in 1996 in the same category for ‘Don’t Have Time’. That one went to Alanis Morissette for ‘You Oughta Know’.

