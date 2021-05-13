 Liz Phair Prepares Her First Album In 11 Years - Noise11.com
Liz Phair

Liz Phair

Liz Phair Prepares Her First Album In 11 Years

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 13, 2021

in News

Liz Phair is dropping musical breadcrumbs for her first in 11 years. ‘Soberish’ is coming on 4 June 2021.

The latest take is ‘In There’.

‘In There’ is the third sample of what is to come after ‘Spanish Doors’ and ‘Hey Lou’.

Liz has been quite with new music since here 2010 ‘Funstyle’ album. That album was an indie released after leaving Capitol Records. She said ‘Funstyle’ was the album that lost her her management and her label and a lot of nights of sleep. Liz published her memoir ‘Horror Stories’ in 2019. In 1995 she was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal for her hit song ‘Supernova’. She lost to Melissa Etheridge for ‘Come to My Window’.

She grabbed another Grammy nomination in 1996 in the same category for ‘Don’t Have Time’. That one went to Alanis Morissette for ‘You Oughta Know’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Sly and Robbie
Reggae Legends Sly & Robbie Have A Stack Of New Music

Legendary reggae producers and musicians Sly & Robbie will release a brand new album ‘Red Hills Road’ on 21 May.

31 mins ago
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Check Out The New Crowded House Video for ‘Playing With Fire’

Here is another new Crowded House song. ‘Playing With Fire’ is from the upcoming Crowded House album ‘Dreamers Are Waiting’.

1 hour ago
Noel Gallagher of Oasis, Noise11, Photo
Oasis Knebworth Doco Is On The Way

Oasis are set to release a feature-length documentary about their iconic Knebworth shows.

1 day ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly To Head Out On 24 Date On The Road Again Tour

Paul Kelly is going On the Road Again and that means pretty much everywhere except the big cities.

1 day ago
Isaac Brock Modest Mouse. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Listen to new Modest Mouse ‘We Are Between’

Modest Mouse has new music ‘We Are Between’.

2 days ago
The Superjesus
The Superjesus To Tour Jet Age 20th Anniversary

The Superjesus will head out across Australia in October to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Jet Age’.

2 days ago
Katie Weston photo by Molly Harris
Melbourne’s Katie Weston To Perform The Music Of Alanis Morissette Across Australia

Alanis Morissette won’t be jumping on a plane to Australia anytime soon which is a great opportunity for Melbourne singer Katie Weston to tour Australia performing the songs.

2 days ago