 Madonna Accuses Tory Lanez of Illegally Sampling Her Song - Noise11.com
Madonna Accuses Tory Lanez of Illegally Sampling Her Song

by Music-News.com on December 29, 2021

in News

Madonna has accused rapper Tory Lanez of illegally sampling her song Into the Groove.

On Monday, Madonna left a comment on an Instagram post by Lanez in which she claimed he had used her song without her permission.

“Read your messages for illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” Madonna commented from her verified Instagram account, implying she had attempted to reach him privately.

The Grammy winner appears to be referencing Lanez’s song Plutos Last Comet, off of his ’80s inspired album Alone At Prom, which was released on 10 December. Into the Groove was originally released in 1985 for the film Desperately Seeking Susan, which Madonna starred in, and was later included on the re-release of her 1984 album Like A Virgin.

The rapper, who currently faces assault and gun charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last year, has not publicly responded to the singer’s accusation.

music-news.com

