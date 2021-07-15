Madonna 'Madame X' Concert To Stream On New Paramount + - Noise11.com

A documentary about Madonna’s Madame X Tour, her first in five years, will premiere on Paramount+ in October.

The concert film, which features 48 onstage performers, including Madonna’s children, musicians, and dancers from around the world, was captured during the singer’s six-night residency in Lisbon, Portugal, last January, where she also recorded part of her 2019 Madame X LP.

The Madame X Tour, which was cut short in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, saw Madonna assume the identity of “a secret agent travelling around the world” and “fighting for freedom”.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

The project was created and directed by a team led by Madonna alongside Jamie King as creative producer and Megan Lawson as co-director and lead choreographer.

Streaming platform Paramount+ will premiere the spectacular in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics, and Canada on 8 October, with MTV debuting the film in other territories.

“Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape,” added Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+. “She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of Madame X streaming on Paramount+ this October.”

