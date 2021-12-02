 Madonna Reveals Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna Reveals Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo

by Music-News.com on December 3, 2021

in News

Madonna has completed her “trilogy” of tattoos. Madonna took to Instagram earlier this week to post a video montage showing tattoo artist Elë Ramirez adding another design to her body art collection.

In the clip, Madonna is seen getting the Hebrew word for “kissed” inked on her wrist underneath her very first tattoo, the letters “LRDMSE” – representing her six children. She also has an “X” inked on her wrist in recognition of her Madame X album.

“I’m completing the trilogy of tattoos that I planned to do,” she stated.

In the accompanying caption, the superstar, who studies Kabbalah, noted that she had also timed the tattoo to coincide with the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights.

“Completing the trilogy of tattoos……. I choose to do this year – ‘kissed’. Life is a journey to remove the Space between ourselves and humanity. Happy Chanukah,” Madonna explained.

And at the end of the video, Madonna was also shown attempting to tattoo an “X” on the top of Ramirez’s hand. While the singer described her efforts as “terrible”, the tattoo artist filmed the process and appeared pleased with the result.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Cadd at Apia Good Times 2021
Apia Good Times Finally Makes It To Melbourne After Three Reschedules

It was good times for Good Times finally hit the stage. Apia Good Times tour was a Covid casualty on three occasions but finally made it to Melbourne for a monumental show in St Kilda after being postponed three times.

11 hours ago
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Motley Crue Are Planning A 2022 World Tour

Motley Crue are "100 per cent planning" to reunite for their 'The Stadium Tour' next year.

22 hours ago
Martin Cilia and Greedy Smith in Mental As Anything photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mental As Anything’s Martin Cilia Pays Tribute To Greedy With ‘Farewell (Mr Smith)’

Martin Cilia, the guitarist for Mental As Anything for the band’s final six years, has released his tribute to Mental’s singer and co-founder Greedy Smith, who passed away two years ago today (2 December 2019).

1 day ago
Neil Finn of Crowded House photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House To Tour For Live Nation, A Day On The Green and Bluesfest

Crowded House will perform their first Australian tour in 12 years in April 2021 with arena shows for Live Nation, a winery event for A Day On The Green and a slot at Bluesfest.

2 days ago
v spy v spy Live At The Prince of Wales 1984
v. Spy v. Spy. 1984 Show To Be Released For Desk Tape Series

A live recording of the v. Spy v. Spy 1984 Prince of Wales show will be released as part of the Desk Tape Series to raise funds for Support Act’s Roadies Fund.

4 days ago
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Speaks Out Against Gender Neutral BRITS

Brian May has criticised BRIT Awards bosses for abandoning separate male and female prizes in favour of gender-neutral categories.

5 days ago
James Reyne at Red Hot Summer Bendigo 2020 photo Noise11
James Reyne Covers Rose Tattoo

James Reyne has decided to tackle an Oz Rock classic. Check out the James Reyne edition of Rose Tattoo’s ‘Bad Boy For Love’.

November 26, 2021