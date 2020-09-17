Madonna To Express Herself In A Movie About Madonna

Madonna has picked a topic she loves, Madonna, to make a movie about.

Madonna has announced that she will direct her own biopic. No doubt it will have all the accuracies of Elton John or Queen’s casting of the eye over their theatrical fiction.

As we saw with both Elton and Queen, they never let the truth get in the way of a good story. Both Elton’s ‘Rocketman’ and Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ went from white lie to complete bullshit with both rewriting history along the way.

Madonna has co-written the screenplay with singer Diablo Cody. Hopefully Madonna will pay more respect to truth.

Madonna has previously directed two movies ‘Filth and Wisdom’ in 2008 and ‘W.E.’ in 2011.

She had the documentary ‘Truth or Dare’ / ‘In Bed With Madonna’ in the early 90s.

Madonna has also starred in the movies ‘Die Another Day’, ‘Swept Away’, ‘The Next Best Thing’, ‘Evita’, ‘Who’s That Girl’, ‘Shanghai Express’, ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’, ‘Vision Quest’ and ‘Dick Tracy’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments