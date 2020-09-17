 Madonna To Express Herself In A Movie About Madonna - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna To Express Herself In A Movie About Madonna

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2020

in News

Madonna has picked a topic she loves, Madonna, to make a movie about.

Madonna has announced that she will direct her own biopic. No doubt it will have all the accuracies of Elton John or Queen’s casting of the eye over their theatrical fiction.

As we saw with both Elton and Queen, they never let the truth get in the way of a good story. Both Elton’s ‘Rocketman’ and Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ went from white lie to complete bullshit with both rewriting history along the way.

Madonna has co-written the screenplay with singer Diablo Cody. Hopefully Madonna will pay more respect to truth.

Madonna has previously directed two movies ‘Filth and Wisdom’ in 2008 and ‘W.E.’ in 2011.

She had the documentary ‘Truth or Dare’ / ‘In Bed With Madonna’ in the early 90s.

Madonna has also starred in the movies ‘Die Another Day’, ‘Swept Away’, ‘The Next Best Thing’, ‘Evita’, ‘Who’s That Girl’, ‘Shanghai Express’, ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’, ‘Vision Quest’ and ‘Dick Tracy’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Ex-Wife End Court Action

Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel have reportedly halted their bitter divorce battle amid ongoing peace talks.

15 hours ago
Metallica. image by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Launches Whiskey Despite James Hetfield’s Battle With Alcohol

Metallica rocker Kirk Hammett has defended the group's decision to launch their own whisky, despite frontman James Hetfield's long battle with alcoholism.

2 days ago
U2 All That You Can't Leave Behind
U2 Expand ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ for 20th Anniversary

U2 will release a 10 disc edition of 'All You Can't Leave Behind' to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of the album.

3 days ago
Frederick 'Toots' Hibbert
Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Dies At Age 77

Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals has died at aged 77. No cause of death has been given.

5 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Letter To You
Bruce Springsteen Confirms New E Street Band Album

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will release ‘Letter To You’, his 12th album with the E Street Band, in October.

6 days ago
Kool and the Gang
Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies Aged 68

Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell has died at age 68. The cause of death has not been announced.

7 days ago
Renee Geyer image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Renée Geyer Celebrates Her 67th With 50 Years In The Music Biz

Australia’s soul legend Renée Geyer will turn 67 years old tomorrow with two milestones to celebrate. She has also clocked up 50 years in the music industry.

7 days ago