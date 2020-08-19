 Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill Make A Song Together - Noise11.com
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls

Mariah Carey and Lauryn Hill Make A Song Together

by Paul Cashmere on August 20, 2020

in News

Mariah Carey has joined forces with Lauryn Hill on a new track – the first single from her upcoming compilation album, The Rarities.

The tune, titled Save the Day, will drop on Friday, ahead of the 2 October release of the accompanying record, which includes outtakes, demos and B-sides, alongside Mariah’s performance from Japan’s Tokyo Dome in 1996.

Announcing the new album alongside a picture of the cover art, Mariah tweeted: “This one is for you, my fans. It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2.”

She shared the black-and-white cover art on Instagram and her partner Bryan Tanaka expressed his pride in the comments.

“I’m so happy for you babe! This album is everything!” he wrote with a smiley face emoji.

The album comes amid the star’s #MC30 celebrations, marking 30 years since the release of her self-titled debut album. Since July, Mariah has been releasing weekly digital EPs featuring remixes and live performances of some of her biggest hits, as well as remastered videos.

Ahead of The Rarities’ release, Mariah, who is slated to appear on Good Morning America’s (GMA) Summer Concert Series on Wednesday, will release her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, on 29 September.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013 Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Astro and Mickey Virtue
UB40’s Ali Campbell Has Spoken To His Brother Duncan Since Stroke

UB40’s Ali Campbell hasn’t spoken to his brother Duncan since he suffered a stroke earlier this month.

1 day ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink and Keith Urban Collaborate On New Urban Album

Keith Urban has unveiled the tracklisting for his upcoming record, 'The Speed of Now Part 1', which will be released on September 18th and include a duet, called 'One Too Many', with Pink.

1 day ago
Biffy Clyro A Celebration of Endings
Biffy Clyro Finally Release ‘A Celebration of Endings’ After COVID Delay

Scotland’s Biffy Clyro have finally released their ‘A Celebration of Endings’ album, originally due in May but delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Has No Idea When Her Next Album Is Coming

Adele has told fans she "honestly has no idea" when her new album will be released.

2 days ago
Biffy Clyro A Celebration of Endings
Biffy Clyro Set For UK No 1 Album

Biffy Clyro lead an all-new Top 4 on today’s Official Chart Update, with the Scottish band gunning for their third UK Number 1 album.

3 days ago
Sia, music news, noise11.com
Sia Regrets Outing Herself As A Grandmother

Sia regrets announcing that her adopted son had become a father because it wasn't her "news to share".

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Albums” Taylor Swift ‘Folklore’ is Number One For Third Week

Taylor Swift becomes the first artist of 2020 to hold the No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart for a third week, as her eighth studio album "folklore" is the top selling set again in Australia.

3 days ago