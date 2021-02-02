 Marilyn Manson Responds To Abuse Claims - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson, Melbourne photographer ros o'gorman

Marilyn Manson, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Marilyn Manson Responds To Abuse Claims

by Music-News.com on February 3, 2021

in News

Marilyn Manson has hit back at Evan Rachel Wood’s accusations that he abused her, labelling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

Wood accused her ex-fiance of “brainwashing” her and “manipulating her into submission” in an Instagram post uploaded on Monday, with four other women also coming forward with similar allegations of abuse.

Shortly after the news broke, 52-year-old Manson was dropped by his record label Loma Vista, and he has now responded to the reports by posting a statement on Instagram.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson wrote. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Manson left the post without a caption, and turned comments off.

Following his statement, Wood, 33, returned to her own Instagram page to share a letter from the California State Senate’s Senator Susan Rubio to the Attorney General of the United States, and the director of the FBI, in which she requested that the “U.S. Department of Justice meet with the alleged victims immediately and investigate these accusations”.

The pair were engaged in 2010 for seven months.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose McGowan Speaks Out About Her Ex Marilyn Manson

Rose McGowan has offered her support to the women accusing her former fiance, Marilyn Manson, of abuse.

11 hours ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Sued By Sister Over Book

Mariah Carey's estranged sister is suing the star for comments the singer has made about her.

14 hours ago
Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Marilyn Manson Dropped From Record Label After Abuse Claims

Loma Vista Recordings has dropped Marilyn Manson after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood accused him of years of abuse.

1 day ago
Chris Cornell, the Palais Theatre St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Second Volume of Chris Cornell Rarities To Be Released

There is a second volume of Chris Cornell rarities is on the way. The first record - which featured 10 cover songs by the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, who died in 2017 aged 52 - was released in December, and the singer's widow Vicky Cornell has now revealed there is a follow up on the way.

1 day ago
Lenny Kravitz photo by Nadine Koupaei
Lenny Kravitz Honors Godmother Cicely Tyson

Lenny Kravitz has shared a moving tribute to his late godmother Cicely Tyson, saluting the acting icon as a "Black queen".

2 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros OGorman
Snoop Dogg To Co-Host Puppy Bowl

Snoop Dogg has signed on to co-host this year's Puppy Bowl TV special.

2 days ago
Diane Warren photo by Emily Shur, Noise11, Photo
Diane Warren Won’t Sell Her Song Catalogue

Oscar nominated songwriter Diane Warren has vowed never to sell her back catalogue, admitting that doing so would be like "selling my soul".

3 days ago